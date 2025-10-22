ES ES FR FR
Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň: Who Will Claim Their Second Europa League Win?

Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň: Who Will Claim Their Second Europa League Win?

Miguel Solomons
Roma vs Viktoria Plzen prediction Getty Images
Roma Roma
Europa League (Round 3) 23 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Viktoria Plzen Viktoria Plzen
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the third round of the UEFA Europa League, Roma will face Viktoria Plzeň on Thursday, October 23, with kickoff set for 21:00 CET. Here’s my preview and betting insight for this encounter.

Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Roma have lost two of their last three matches.
  • Viktoria Plzeň are unbeaten in their last three, with two wins and one draw.
  • Roma have lost three of their last four home fixtures.
  • Roma have conceded in three straight games, while Viktoria Plzeň have scored in their last three.
  • Roma have kept a clean sheet in five of their last ten matches. Viktoria have managed clean sheets in 21% of their games this season.
  • In 42% of their matches this season, Viktoria Plzeň have scored in each of their last two.
  • Viktoria Plzeň defeated Roma 2–1 in their most recent head-to-head encounter.

Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň: Match Preview

Roma are not in the best shape right now, losing more often than winning—especially at home. In their last four home matches, they’ve suffered three defeats and recorded just one victory. In the Europa League, the Giallorossi started with a 2–1 win over Nice but stumbled in the second round, losing 0–1 to Lille at home. They currently have three points after two matches. In Serie A, Roma sit fourth in the table with 15 points from seven rounds, just one point behind the league leaders.

Viktoria Plzeň, meanwhile, have shown slightly better form in recent weeks, going unbeaten in their last three matches. Domestically, they sit fourth in the Czech league with 19 points after 12 rounds, trailing Sparta Prague by eight points. In the Europa League, Viktoria opened with a 1–1 draw against Ferencváros before thrashing Malmö 3–0 in their second match. That gives the Czech side four points from two games — one more than Roma.

Probable Lineups

  • Roma: Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Ndicka; Rensch, Cristante, El Aynaoui, Tsimikas; Bailey, Baldanzi; Dovbyk
  • Viktoria Plzeň: Jedlicka; Jemelka, Dweh, Spacil; Valenta, Souare, Cerv, Havel; Memic, Vydra; Durosinmi

Prediction

The two sides are currently in contrasting form. Roma will look to break their poor home run and should have enough quality to do so. My suggestion: back Roma’s individual total over two goals.

Prediction on game Roma Total over 2
Odds: 1.67
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
