High level of trust! Official: Vincent Kompany extends his contract with Bayern until 2029

The Belgian specialist has signed a new deal with the Munich side.

Bayern's management sees Kompany as a reliable and long-term prospect.

Details: Today, Bayern Munich's official page on social network X posted an announcement stating that the 39-year-old Belgian coach Vincent Kompany has extended his contract with the club and will remain as head coach until 2029.

Kompany himself expressed his genuine delight at the extension:

“I am grateful, honored, and would like to thank Bayern for the trust and working environment they have provided me with from day one. It feels like I've been here much longer and I know the club well. It's been a wonderful experience. We have started a fantastic journey. Let's keep working hard and celebrate even more success!” Kompany said.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer also commented on the event:

“Extending Vincent Kompany's contract is a strong sign of trust from the club after his excellent work, and a clear signal of continuity and stability at Bayern. Vincent enjoys great respect from the players, club management, and the fans. We are pleased to have extended our cooperation so swiftly.”

Kompany took charge of Bayern in July 2024 and has since managed 67 matches at the helm. Under his leadership, the Bavarians have recorded 49 wins, 9 draws, and 9 defeats.

