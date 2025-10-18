ES ES FR FR
Milestone goal! Harry Kane scores 400th club career goal

The Englishman nets against Borussia Dortmund
Football news Today, 13:28
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Milestone goal! Harry Kane scores 400th club career goal Photo: x.com/FCBayernES

As part of the seventh round of the German Bundesliga, Der Klassiker is underway. In Munich, Bayern is hosting Borussia Dortmund.

Midway through the first half, a corner at the visitors’ goal ended in a score. Joshua Kimmich delivered the cross, and Harry Kane met it with a powerful header. For the English striker, this goal was a milestone—his 400th in club football.

Kane has scored 2 goals for Leicester, 5 for Leyton Orient, 9 for Millwall, 280 for Tottenham, and 104 for Bayern. It’s also worth noting that he has 76 goals in an England shirt.

It’s worth adding that Kane has now scored in nine consecutive matches for club and country. This season, he has netted 19 goals at club level and has also struck three times for the England national team.

Recall, we previously reported that Man City forward Erling Haaland has scored in 11 straight matches.

