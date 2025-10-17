Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.71 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On October 19, 2025, as part of Matchday 8 of the English Premier League, Tottenham will host Aston Villa in London. Kickoff is scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the teams' attacking prospects in this clash.

Tottenham

Tottenham enters the current season with a much more determined attitude after a turbulent previous campaign, where they finished only 17th in the Premier League but managed to win the Europa League and secure a place in the Champions League. Under their new manager, the team is displaying convincing performances.

The season opened with a draw against PSG in the Super Cup, but Tottenham lost on penalties. Since then, they've played 10 matches across all competitions, suffering just one home defeat to Bournemouth, drawing three times, and claiming six victories.

In the league, Tottenham sits third in the table, just two points behind leaders Arsenal. They have also confidently advanced to the next round of the Cup, and in the Champions League, after a 1-0 win over Villarreal in the second round, drew 2-2 with Bodo/Glimt, currently placing ninth in their group.

As for their home form, Tottenham has registered three wins, one draw, and one defeat in five matches at their own ground. Recent head-to-heads with Aston Villa in London show complete parity: across the last six meetings, each team has won three times. Notably, five of Tottenham's last six home games against Aston Villa have featured over 2.5 goals, with both teams scoring in all five of those matches.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa, after a successful previous season where they reached the Champions League quarterfinals, have not started this campaign convincingly. In their first six matches across all competitions, they failed to win a single game, drawing four and losing twice. During this stretch, Villa crashed out of the EFL Cup, losing to Brentford on penalties.

However, the team managed to break their poor run, stringing together four consecutive victories. Two of these came in the Europa League: a 1-0 win over Bologna and a 2-0 win over Feyenoord. The other two were in the league: 3-1 over Fulham and 2-1 over Burnley. Despite this, Villa currently sits mid-table in 13th place with 9 points and is clearly looking to climb higher.

In terms of head-to-heads with Tottenham, Villa have won the last two encounters. Overall, the last six meetings between these teams have been high-scoring affairs: five of six matches ended with over 2.5 goals, and in four of them, both teams found the net.

Probable lineups

Tottenham: Vicario, Udogie, van de Ven, Porro, Romero, Bentancur, Palhinha, Odobert, Simons, Kudus, Tel.

Vicario, Udogie, van de Ven, Porro, Romero, Bentancur, Palhinha, Odobert, Simons, Kudus, Tel. Aston Villa: Martinez, Digne, Torres, Cash, Konsa, Bogarde, Kamara, McGinn, Rogers, Malen, Watkins.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Tottenham are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches.

Four of Tottenham's last five games featured over 2.5 goals.

Both teams scored in four of Tottenham's last five matches.

Aston Villa are on a four-match winning streak.

Aston Villa scored first in five of their last six matches.

Five of the last six head-to-heads ended with over 2.5 goals.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa match prediction

We're in for a fascinating and competitive game between two strong sides. Tottenham have looked impressive this season in both the league and the Champions League, showing consistency and firepower. Aston Villa, after a slow start, have found their rhythm and are riding a four-match winning streak. The head-to-head history remains evenly balanced, and these encounters are often packed with goals. Expect a hard-fought battle, attacking football, and goals from both teams. My prediction for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.71.