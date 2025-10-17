ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Tottenham vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 19 October 2025

Tottenham vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 19 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Tottenham vs Aston Villa prediction Photo: https://x.com/SpursOfficial/Author unknownn
Tottenham Tottenham
English Premier League (Round 8) 19 oct 2025, 09:00
- : -
England, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Aston Villa Aston Villa
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.71
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On October 19, 2025, as part of Matchday 8 of the English Premier League, Tottenham will host Aston Villa in London. Kickoff is scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the teams' attacking prospects in this clash.

Tottenham

Tottenham enters the current season with a much more determined attitude after a turbulent previous campaign, where they finished only 17th in the Premier League but managed to win the Europa League and secure a place in the Champions League. Under their new manager, the team is displaying convincing performances.

The season opened with a draw against PSG in the Super Cup, but Tottenham lost on penalties. Since then, they've played 10 matches across all competitions, suffering just one home defeat to Bournemouth, drawing three times, and claiming six victories.

In the league, Tottenham sits third in the table, just two points behind leaders Arsenal. They have also confidently advanced to the next round of the Cup, and in the Champions League, after a 1-0 win over Villarreal in the second round, drew 2-2 with Bodo/Glimt, currently placing ninth in their group.

As for their home form, Tottenham has registered three wins, one draw, and one defeat in five matches at their own ground. Recent head-to-heads with Aston Villa in London show complete parity: across the last six meetings, each team has won three times. Notably, five of Tottenham's last six home games against Aston Villa have featured over 2.5 goals, with both teams scoring in all five of those matches.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa, after a successful previous season where they reached the Champions League quarterfinals, have not started this campaign convincingly. In their first six matches across all competitions, they failed to win a single game, drawing four and losing twice. During this stretch, Villa crashed out of the EFL Cup, losing to Brentford on penalties.

However, the team managed to break their poor run, stringing together four consecutive victories. Two of these came in the Europa League: a 1-0 win over Bologna and a 2-0 win over Feyenoord. The other two were in the league: 3-1 over Fulham and 2-1 over Burnley. Despite this, Villa currently sits mid-table in 13th place with 9 points and is clearly looking to climb higher.

In terms of head-to-heads with Tottenham, Villa have won the last two encounters. Overall, the last six meetings between these teams have been high-scoring affairs: five of six matches ended with over 2.5 goals, and in four of them, both teams found the net.

Probable lineups

  • Tottenham: Vicario, Udogie, van de Ven, Porro, Romero, Bentancur, Palhinha, Odobert, Simons, Kudus, Tel.
  • Aston Villa: Martinez, Digne, Torres, Cash, Konsa, Bogarde, Kamara, McGinn, Rogers, Malen, Watkins.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Tottenham are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches.
  • Four of Tottenham's last five games featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams scored in four of Tottenham's last five matches.
  • Aston Villa are on a four-match winning streak.
  • Aston Villa scored first in five of their last six matches.
  • Five of the last six head-to-heads ended with over 2.5 goals.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa match prediction

We're in for a fascinating and competitive game between two strong sides. Tottenham have looked impressive this season in both the league and the Champions League, showing consistency and firepower. Aston Villa, after a slow start, have found their rhythm and are riding a four-match winning streak. The head-to-head history remains evenly balanced, and these encounters are often packed with goals. Expect a hard-fought battle, attacking football, and goals from both teams. My prediction for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.71.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.71
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Wadi Degla FC vs Modern Sport FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Egypt Premier League: Wadi Degla vs Modern Sport FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Wadi Degla FC Odds: 2.36 Modern Sport FC Recommended 1xBet
US Monastir vs JS Kabylie prediction CAF Champions League Today, 10:00 Monastir vs Kabylie prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17 October 2025 US Monastir Odds: 1.6 JS Kabylie Bet now Melbet
Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs ENPPI prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Egypt Premier League: Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Enppi Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Al Mokawloon Al Arab Odds: 3.34 ENPPI Bet now 1xBet
Crvena Zvezda vs Real Madrid prediction EuroLeague Today, 13:00 Crvena Zvezda vs Real Madrid prediction and H2H – October 17, 2025 Crvena Zvezda Odds: 1.62 Real Madrid Recommended 1xBet
Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos prediction EuroLeague Today, 13:30 Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos prediction and H2H – 17 October 2025 Anadolu Efes Odds: 1.7 Panathinaikos Bet now Melbet
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea prediction English Premier League 18 oct 2025, 07:30 Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18 October 2025 Nottingham Forest Odds: 2.01 Chelsea Bet now Mostbet
Sevilla vs Mallorca prediction LaLiga Spain 18 oct 2025, 08:00 Sevilla vs Mallorca prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 18 October 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.67 Mallorca Recommended Melbet
Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction Serie A Italy 18 oct 2025, 09:00 Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18 October 2025 Lecce Odds: 1.75 Sassuolo Bet now Melbet
Wolfsburg vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 18 oct 2025, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart: Can Wolfsburg End Their Losing Streak? Wolfsburg Odds: 1.66 VfB Stuttgart Bet now 1xBet
FC Koln vs Augsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 18 oct 2025, 09:30 Cologne vs Augsburg: H2H, line-ups, and match prediction — October 18, 2025 FC Koln Odds: 1.57 Augsburg Recommended 1xBet
FC Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen prediction Bundesliga Germany 18 oct 2025, 09:30 Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 18 October 2025 FC Heidenheim Odds: 1.55 Werder Bremen Bet now Melbet
Sunderland vs Wolverhampton prediction English Premier League 18 oct 2025, 10:00 Sunderland vs Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 18, 2025 Sunderland Odds: 1.66 Wolverhampton Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores