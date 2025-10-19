ES ES FR FR
A human gesture. Kane supports Jobe Bellingham after his error against Bayern

Kane says Bellingham just needs to keep working
Football news Today, 12:23
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Yesterday, October 18, Bayern Munich hosted Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena. The match ended in a 2-1 victory for the home side. The goals for Munich were scored by Harry Kane and Michael Olise. During the second goal, Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham committed a costly mistake, which the opponents quickly capitalized on.

Details: After the match, Harry Kane commented on the episode and offered his support to the young midfielder.

"It was a tough situation for him. He tried to control the ball, but Michael Olise reacted quicker and got there first with a sliding tackle. It was an unfortunate moment for Jobe, but he just needs to keep working," said Kane.

The English striker also expressed confidence in the youngster's future:

“He’s a good player with a lot of potential. Of course, he wants to play more, but that’s part of learning at this level. He’s got a great future ahead of him—he just needs to keep working hard.”

Reminder: Harry Kane scored his 400th career club goal.

