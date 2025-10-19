A human gesture. Kane supports Jobe Bellingham after his error against Bayern

Kane says Bellingham just needs to keep working

Yesterday, October 18, Bayern Munich hosted Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena. The match ended in a 2-1 victory for the home side. The goals for Munich were scored by Harry Kane and Michael Olise. During the second goal, Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham committed a costly mistake, which the opponents quickly capitalized on.

Details: After the match, Harry Kane commented on the episode and offered his support to the young midfielder.

"It was a tough situation for him. He tried to control the ball, but Michael Olise reacted quicker and got there first with a sliding tackle. It was an unfortunate moment for Jobe, but he just needs to keep working," said Kane.

The English striker also expressed confidence in the youngster's future:

“He’s a good player with a lot of potential. Of course, he wants to play more, but that’s part of learning at this level. He’s got a great future ahead of him—he just needs to keep working hard.”

Reminder: Harry Kane scored his 400th career club goal.