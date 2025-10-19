ES ES FR FR
"It was a big game" - Harry Kane comments on match against Borussia Dortmund

Kane says they must keep up the momentum
Football news Today, 02:04
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
"It was a big game" - Harry Kane comments on matches against Borussia Dortmund https://x.com/FCBayernEN/status/1971676516053668292

Bayern forward Harry Kane once again emerged as the key figure in Munich's 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga's marquee match of the weekend. The Englishman opened the scoring in the first half after a pass from Joshua Kimmich, helping his team extend their perfect winning streak in the league. After the game, Kane emphasized the special significance of this clash.

Details: In an interview with the club's media, Kane spoke about the importance of facing Borussia:

"It was a big game. Dortmund had been unbeaten for a long time, just like us. We have to keep up this momentum and win these kinds of matches. That's the main thing."

The forward also responded to accusations of a foul against Guirassy during the incident leading to his goal:

"No, come on. That's just part of the game! I simply shielded the ball with my body. If that's a foul, then I don't know what else to say."

Kane noted that the team prepared well for the match and executed what they'd worked on in training:

"We knew they had a weakness at the near post. Josh delivered a great cross, I won the position – and it all worked out."

The win over Borussia allowed Bayern to retain top spot and extend their unbeaten run in the Bundesliga to 16 matches.

Reminder: Harry Kane scored his 400th club career goal.

