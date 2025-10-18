ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Fantastic! Haaland scores in his 11th consecutive match

Fantastic! Haaland scores in his 11th consecutive match

The Norwegian has netted 21 goals in his last 11 games for club and country
Football news Today, 11:37
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Sensational! Haaland scores in his 11th consecutive match Photo: x.com/Squawka_Live

Erling Haaland continues his incredible scoring streak, displaying phenomenal form. In the match against Everton, the Norwegian striker bagged a brace, finding the net for the 11th game in a row.

The first half ended goalless, but at the start of the second, Haaland took matters into his own hands. In the 58th minute, Erling headed in O’Riley’s cross, and just four minutes later capitalized on a pass from Savinho to beat Pickford with a first-time finish.

Remarkably, Haaland has now scored 21 goals in his last 11 appearances for club and country. In the current campaign, the Norwegian forward has failed to score only once—against Tottenham, a match the Citizens lost 0-2.

Additionally, the 25-year-old striker currently tops the Premier League scoring charts with 11 goals. His closest challenger, Antoine Semenyo, has just 6 to his name.

It’s worth noting that this is the third time in history Haaland has scored at least 10 goals in the opening eight Premier League rounds. No other player has ever achieved this feat.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Everton Everton Schedule Everton News Everton Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Game News
Rodri of Manchester City receives medical treatment to an injury before being substituted during the Premier League matc Football news Yesterday, 08:07 "I don't know when he will be back" – Guardiola comments on Rodri's return timeline
Jack Grealish of Everton celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 02:53 Tradition dictates the rules! Jack Grealish will not play against Manchester City due to a special Premier League regulation
Related Team News
"I smoke goals" - Erling Haaland shares a hilarious exchange with a fan Football news 16 oct 2025, 16:32 "I smoke goals" - Erling Haaland shares a hilarious exchange with a fan
Jordan Pickford of Everton celebrates his team's first goal, scored by Iliman Ndiaye Football news 16 oct 2025, 12:33 An integral part of the team! Official: Jordan Pickford extends contract with Everton
Elliot Anderson of England controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Latvia Football news 16 oct 2025, 10:05 Manchester City ready to splash the cash for Elliot Anderson
Nathaniel Brown of Germany runs with the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Football news 14 oct 2025, 08:02 Solid company! Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester City begin the chase for Nathaniel Brown
Related Tournament News
Official: Ange Postecoglou dismissed as Nottingham Forest head coach Football news Today, 09:56 Official: Ange Postecoglou dismissed as Nottingham Forest head coach
Disciplinary issues: Chelsea have already received five red cards this season Football news Today, 09:40 Disciplinary issues: Chelsea have already received five red cards this season
Enzo Fernandez left out of Chelsea squad for Premier League clash against Nottingham. Here’s why Football news Today, 07:08 Enzo Fernandez left out of Chelsea squad for Premier League clash against Nottingham. Here’s why
Liverpool vs Manchester United: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 8 online in 2025/26 Football news Yesterday, 16:32 Liverpool vs Manchester United: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 8 online in 2025/26
Fulham vs Arsenal: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 8 online in 2025/26 Football news Yesterday, 13:25 Fulham vs Arsenal: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 8 online in 2025/26
Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, and Cole Palmer of Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 05:53 It’s much more serious. Enzo Maresca confirms Cole Palmer will be sidelined for another 6 weeks
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores