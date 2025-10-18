Fantastic! Haaland scores in his 11th consecutive match

The Norwegian has netted 21 goals in his last 11 games for club and country

Erling Haaland continues his incredible scoring streak, displaying phenomenal form. In the match against Everton, the Norwegian striker bagged a brace, finding the net for the 11th game in a row.

The first half ended goalless, but at the start of the second, Haaland took matters into his own hands. In the 58th minute, Erling headed in O’Riley’s cross, and just four minutes later capitalized on a pass from Savinho to beat Pickford with a first-time finish.

Remarkably, Haaland has now scored 21 goals in his last 11 appearances for club and country. In the current campaign, the Norwegian forward has failed to score only once—against Tottenham, a match the Citizens lost 0-2.

It just had to be him, didn't it?



Erling Haaland scores for the 11th match in a row for club and country, and @ManCity have their goal 🤖 pic.twitter.com/gYovlcBpS0 — Premier League (@premierleague) October 18, 2025

Additionally, the 25-year-old striker currently tops the Premier League scoring charts with 11 goals. His closest challenger, Antoine Semenyo, has just 6 to his name.

It’s worth noting that this is the third time in history Haaland has scored at least 10 goals in the opening eight Premier League rounds. No other player has ever achieved this feat.