ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Guardiola has managed his 350th Premier League match. Who holds the record?

Guardiola has managed his 350th Premier League match. Who holds the record?

The Spanish coach is closing in on the top 10
Football news Today, 13:06
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Guardiola has managed his 350th Premier League match. Who holds the record? Photo: x.com/Actufoot_stats

Manchester City hosted Everton in the eighth round of the Premier League. The match ended 2-0 in favor of the Citizens, with Erling Haaland's brace securing the victory — the Norwegian striker has now scored in 11 consecutive matches.

Interestingly, this fixture marked the 350th Premier League match for 54-year-old Josep Guardiola. All of his appearances have come at the helm of Manchester City. It's worth noting that his counterpart, David Moyes, has already managed 724 matches, placing him third in the all-time Premier League rankings for games managed. Topping the list are the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson (810) and Arsène Wenger (828).

Let’s not forget: in the previous round, Guardiola set a new Premier League record by reaching 250 wins faster than any other manager in the competition’s history.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Game News
Sensational! Haaland scores in his 11th consecutive match Football news Today, 11:37 Fantastic! Haaland scores in his 11th consecutive match
Rodri of Manchester City receives medical treatment to an injury before being substituted during the Premier League matc Football news Yesterday, 08:07 "I don't know when he will be back" – Guardiola comments on Rodri's return timeline
Jack Grealish of Everton celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 02:53 Tradition dictates the rules! Jack Grealish will not play against Manchester City due to a special Premier League regulation
Related Team News
"I smoke goals" - Erling Haaland shares a hilarious exchange with a fan Football news 16 oct 2025, 16:32 "I smoke goals" - Erling Haaland shares a hilarious exchange with a fan
Jordan Pickford of Everton celebrates his team's first goal, scored by Iliman Ndiaye Football news 16 oct 2025, 12:33 An integral part of the team! Official: Jordan Pickford extends contract with Everton
Elliot Anderson of England controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Latvia Football news 16 oct 2025, 10:05 Manchester City ready to splash the cash for Elliot Anderson
Nathaniel Brown of Germany runs with the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Football news 14 oct 2025, 08:02 Solid company! Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester City begin the chase for Nathaniel Brown
Related Tournament News
Official: Ange Postecoglou dismissed as Nottingham Forest head coach Football news Today, 09:56 Official: Ange Postecoglou dismissed as Nottingham Forest head coach
Disciplinary issues: Chelsea have already received five red cards this season Football news Today, 09:40 Disciplinary issues: Chelsea have already received five red cards this season
Enzo Fernandez left out of Chelsea squad for Premier League clash against Nottingham. Here’s why Football news Today, 07:08 Enzo Fernandez left out of Chelsea squad for Premier League clash against Nottingham. Here’s why
Liverpool vs Manchester United: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 8 online in 2025/26 Football news Yesterday, 16:32 Liverpool vs Manchester United: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 8 online in 2025/26
Fulham vs Arsenal: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 8 online in 2025/26 Football news Yesterday, 13:25 Fulham vs Arsenal: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 8 online in 2025/26
Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, and Cole Palmer of Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 05:53 It’s much more serious. Enzo Maresca confirms Cole Palmer will be sidelined for another 6 weeks
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores