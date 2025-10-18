Guardiola has managed his 350th Premier League match. Who holds the record?

The Spanish coach is closing in on the top 10

Manchester City hosted Everton in the eighth round of the Premier League. The match ended 2-0 in favor of the Citizens, with Erling Haaland's brace securing the victory — the Norwegian striker has now scored in 11 consecutive matches.

Interestingly, this fixture marked the 350th Premier League match for 54-year-old Josep Guardiola. All of his appearances have come at the helm of Manchester City. It's worth noting that his counterpart, David Moyes, has already managed 724 matches, placing him third in the all-time Premier League rankings for games managed. Topping the list are the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson (810) and Arsène Wenger (828).

Let’s not forget: in the previous round, Guardiola set a new Premier League record by reaching 250 wins faster than any other manager in the competition’s history.