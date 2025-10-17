"I don't know when he will be back" – Guardiola comments on Rodri's return timeline

A streak of injuries for Rodri.

The former Ballon d'Or winner may once again be sidelined for an extended period due to injury.

Details: Ahead of Matchweek 8 in the English Premier League, which features Manchester City facing Everton, City boss Pep Guardiola announced that the team's 29-year-old defensive midfielder Rodri will again be unavailable due to injury.

“Rodri is not available this weekend against Everton. I don’t know when he will be back,” Guardiola said.

Rodri suffered a muscle injury on October 5 in a match against Brentford and has yet to recover. He missed almost the entire previous season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

See also: Manchester City vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 18 October 2025

This season, Rodri has played 7 matches for Manchester City but has yet to contribute a goal or assist.

He is under contract with the club until 2027, and according to Transfermarkt, his current market value is 90 million euros.

🚨⚠️ Pep Guardiola: “Rodri is not available this weekend against Everton”.



“I don’t know when he will be back”. pic.twitter.com/ru2O7bsgjZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 17, 2025

Reminder: Another milestone! Pep Guardiola makes Premier League history with new record