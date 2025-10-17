ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news "I don't know when he will be back" – Guardiola comments on Rodri's return timeline

A streak of injuries for Rodri.
Football news Today, 08:07
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Rodri of Manchester City receives medical treatment to an injury before being substituted during the Premier League matc Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The former Ballon d'Or winner may once again be sidelined for an extended period due to injury.

Details: Ahead of Matchweek 8 in the English Premier League, which features Manchester City facing Everton, City boss Pep Guardiola announced that the team's 29-year-old defensive midfielder Rodri will again be unavailable due to injury.

“Rodri is not available this weekend against Everton. I don’t know when he will be back,” Guardiola said.

Rodri suffered a muscle injury on October 5 in a match against Brentford and has yet to recover. He missed almost the entire previous season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

This season, Rodri has played 7 matches for Manchester City but has yet to contribute a goal or assist.

He is under contract with the club until 2027, and according to Transfermarkt, his current market value is 90 million euros.

Reminder: Another milestone! Pep Guardiola makes Premier League history with new record

