Another milestone! Pep Guardiola makes Premier League history with new record

Pep surpasses the Premier League's greatest managers.

A truly impressive accomplishment.

Details: Following yesterday’s 1-0 victory over Brentford in Matchweek 7 of the English Premier League, Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola set a new record by reaching 250 wins in record time.

Guardiola achieved this feat in just 349 matches, while Arsène Wenger, now in second place, needed 423 games to hit the same mark.

Legendary Sir Alex Ferguson sits third, having reached this milestone after 477 matches.

Guardiola took charge of City in 2016 and has since led the Citizens to Champions League glory, the FIFA Club World Cup, six Premier League titles, the UEFA Super Cup, two FA Cups, four EFL Cups, and three Community Shields.

Guardiola’s current contract with City runs until 2027.

The Greatest Premier League Manager We've Ever Seen?



It took Pep Guardiola just 349 top-flight games to record 250 wins, the fewest of any manager to hit that mark with a single club.#ad | @BoyleSports | https://t.co/PGPBJp1M8a pic.twitter.com/HR8CYQtFMl — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) October 6, 2025

