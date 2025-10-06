Prediction on game Win Illawarra Hawks Odds: 1.5 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

As part of the fourth round of the Australian NBL, New Zealand will face off against Illawarra. The clash will take place in Auckland on Wednesday, October 8. Tip-off is scheduled for 09:30 Central European Time. I’m offering a prediction on the winner of this game.

Match preview

The Breakers have entered the new season with minimal roster losses but have strengthened their rotation. During the offseason, the club focused on bolstering their interior defense and rebounding, aiming to address past defensive issues.

The team’s core remains intact, with management opting to bring in players who can ease the burden on the stars and add stability to the lineup. Additionally, the Breakers are actively developing young talent, which should inject fresh energy on the court.

The coaching staff is experimenting with different lineups and spreading out the workload among the main players. Some key players are still working their way into peak form after the offseason, so the team is expected to find its rhythm gradually as the season progresses.

For now, though, there hasn’t been much improvement in results. Last season, the Breakers were among the league’s weakest teams, and they’ve already lost all four of their opening games this season.

Illawarra is building its squad around Tyler Harvey and is ready to showcase fast-paced, versatile basketball. The relatively young roster is making steady progress, and targeted acquisitions have brought valuable experience to key positions.

The club is determined to cement its place among the league leaders and compete at a high level. Following a triumphant last season, the Hawks signed 37-year-old three-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist JaVale McGee, who immediately became a major force for the team.

The Hawks look like one of the league’s most promising and dynamic teams. They’ve kept their core intact, addressed weaknesses, and acquired a player capable of leading them through a long season.

Illawarra has already played several games this season. The Hawks have shown offensive firepower but lost both games against Perth and Tasmania due to defensive lapses. Notably, alongside New Zealand, Illawarra remains one of the only teams yet to secure a victory this season.

Match facts

The Breakers have won just one of their last nine NBL games.

Illawarra is on a two-game losing streak.

The Breakers average 82 points per game, while the Hawks average 85 points per game.

Players to watch

JaVale McGee has made a spectacular start with his new team. Despite his veteran status, the American center scored 32 and 26 points in his first two games and posted a double-double in both. Right now, McGee looks like one of the league’s top performers.

H2H

Illawarra has defeated New Zealand in four consecutive meetings.

The Breakers have managed to beat the Hawks at home just once in the past three years.

Prediction

Both teams aimed to start the season in top shape, but neither can boast about their results so far. Bookmakers have the visitors as favorites, and that seems justified. I believe Illawarra will notch their first win of the season here, and that’s where my pick goes.