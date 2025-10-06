RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Basketball Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction and H2H — October 8, 2025

Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction and H2H — October 8, 2025

Sydney Kings Sydney Kings
NBL 08 oct 2025, 04:30
Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
Melbourne United Melbourne United
On October 8, 2025, the 4th round of the Australian NBL will feature a clash between the Sydney Kings and Melbourne United. Let’s break down a bet on the teams’ scoring output in this matchup.

Sydney Kings

The Sydney Kings finished last season in fifth place on the league table and managed to reach the playoffs, but their journey ended in the round of 16 after losing to Adelaide, knocking them out of title contention. This marked the second consecutive year without a championship for the club, following back-to-back titles in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

This season, the Kings have played just two games so far. In the opening round, Sydney suffered a surprising home defeat to the Cairns Taipans, 74-77, but bounced back in their second outing with a convincing 97-75 win over the New Zealand Breakers. The upcoming game will be Sydney’s third consecutive home fixture. They have yet to play on the road this season.

As for home head-to-head encounters with Melbourne United, the record is perfectly balanced—over the last six meetings in Sydney, each team has claimed three victories. The most recent clash in Sydney, held earlier this year, saw Melbourne United edge out a win, 90-88.

Melbourne United

Melbourne United wrapped up last season in second place and powered through the semifinals, defeating Perth 2-1 in the series. However, they fell short in the final, losing to the Illawarra Hawks, who claimed the championship, leaving Melbourne without a trophy for the fourth consecutive year. Their last title dates back to the 2020–2021 season.

Nevertheless, Melbourne United have started the new campaign in strong fashion. They’ve won all three of their games—two at home against the New Zealand Breakers (114-82) and South East Melbourne (103-83), and one on the road over the Tasmania JackJumpers (88-84). In addition, Melbourne recently played an exhibition game against NBA club New Orleans and put up a good fight, ultimately falling 97-107.

In head-to-head matchups with the Sydney Kings, Melbourne also holds the upper hand—winning six of the last seven meetings and losing just once.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Sydney Kings have lost 7 of their last 9 games.
  • Sydney Kings have lost 6 consecutive home games.
  • Melbourne United have won 4 of their last 5 games.
  • Melbourne United have won 6 of the last 7 head-to-head meetings.
  • 6 of the last 8 head-to-head games have gone over 180 total points.

Prediction for Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United

We’re in for an exciting and meaningful clash between two teams that traditionally contend for top positions in the standings. Sydney are still searching for consistency, while Melbourne are off to a flawless start, playing excellent basketball. Historically, Melbourne have held the advantage in this matchup, taking the majority of recent encounters. Moreover, clashes between these clubs are typically high-scoring and entertaining, so expect another open game with plenty of points on the board. My bet for this matchup is over 180 total points at odds of 1.58.

