He can't be stopped! Haaland breaks Premier League's historic record

The Norwegian continues his incredible goal-scoring run

Manchester City defeated Brentford away in the latest round of the English Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s men opened the scoring as early as the 9th minute. Haaland received a pass from Josko Gvardiol, outplayed Van den Berg, and struck powerfully past the goalkeeper — Kelleher couldn’t save it. In the end, that goal proved to be the only one of the match.

Remarkably, the Citizens' star netted for the first time at the Community Stadium. This venue became the 22nd out of 23 stadiums where he's scored in the Premier League. The only ground where Haaland has yet to find the net remains Anfield, Liverpool's fortress.

It's also worth noting that this was the Norwegian's 12th goal of the current season. He's scored three times in the Champions League, and with nine Premier League goals, he sits atop the league's scoring charts.