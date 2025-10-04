‘Fat Frenchman’: Haaland trolls Man City newcomer Rayan Cherki

Man City’s leader does it his way

On October 5, Manchester City will face Brentford in the seventh round of the English Premier League.

The Citizens have traveled to London, and Erling Haaland took to social media to share a snap with Rayan Cherki. The Norwegian striker playfully trolled the Man City newcomer, captioning the photo, “Donnarumma doesn’t want to sit next to me anymore, so now I have to sit next to the fat Frenchman Cherki.”

Erling Haaland qui vanne Rayan Cherki sur Snapchat ! 🤣😭



Let’s recall that Cherki has featured in just two Premier League matches this season, netting one goal. The Frenchman missed a month and a half due to injury, but is expected to return to action soon.

It’s worth adding that Haaland has already scored 11 goals in 8 club matches this season. The 25-year-old Norwegian currently tops the Premier League’s scoring charts.