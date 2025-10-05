Reason for concern. Rodri leaves the pitch due to injury in the first half against Brentford

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Guardiola forced to substitute the Spaniard
Football news Today, 12:12
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Manchester City are gradually finding their way back to winning form after a less than stellar last season. Pep Guardiola’s side are closing in on league leaders Arsenal, narrowing the gap to just three points.

However, the first half of the match against Brentford brought another setback for the Citizens. This time, it wasn’t the scoreline, but the injury to Rodri, who was forced off the pitch in the 22nd minute.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spaniard suffered a muscle injury. The specifics will become clear after medical examinations, but the situation already looks quite worrying.

It’s worth remembering Rodri missed almost the entire previous season with an ACL tear. He returned to the starting lineup for this campaign but has yet to rediscover his best form.

