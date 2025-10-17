ES ES FR FR
Tradition dictates the rules! Jack Grealish will not play against Manchester City due to a special Premier League regulation

Jack will have to miss the match for specific reasons.
Football news Today, 02:53
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Jack Grealish of Everton celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

Everton loses one of its key attacking leaders ahead of a crucial fixture.

Details: Tomorrow at the Etihad Stadium, the 8th round of the English Premier League features a clash between Manchester City and Everton. Currently, Jack Grealish, who is on loan at Everton from Manchester City, will be unable to help the Toffees against the Citizens due to a rule established back in 2004.

Prior to 2004, loaned players were allowed to play against their parent clubs. However, after Newcastle loanee Lomana LuaLua scored a decisive goal for Portsmouth in a match between these teams, the Premier League was forced to introduce a regulation banning loaned players from featuring against their parent clubs.

The official Premier League regulations state: "During the period of the temporary transfer... the player shall not play against the club which holds his registration," which means Everton will have to do without their leader for tomorrow's match.

This season, Grealish has played 9 matches for Everton, scoring 1 goal and providing 9 assists.

Reminder: A kind gesture: Jack Grealish didn’t walk past two young fans

