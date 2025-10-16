Prediction on game Win Real Madrid Odds: 1.62 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 17, 2025, in the fifth round of the EuroLeague, Crvena Zvezda will host Real Madrid at the Beogradska Arena in Belgrade. Let’s analyze the best bet for the winner of this high-stakes matchup.

Crvena Zvezda

Last season, Crvena Zvezda failed to defend their Serbian championship crown, surrendering the title to archrivals Partizan. Their European campaign was equally mixed: Zvezda finished the EuroLeague regular season in 10th place and then fell to Bayern in the play-in, missing out on further progress.

The new season has started with challenges for the Serbian side. Zvezda opened their EuroLeague run with back-to-back defeats, first falling to Milan 82-92, then to Bayern 88-97. The domestic league didn’t begin smoothly either, with a 79-85 loss to Zadar. However, the team quickly regained its footing and showed its resilience: in the following EuroLeague rounds, Zvezda secured two convincing wins—an 86-81 road victory over Fenerbahce and a commanding 88-79 home win against Zalgiris. This season, the Nigerian imports have emerged as team leaders: Jordan Nwora is averaging 20.2 points per game, while Chima Moneke is dominating the boards with 7 rebounds per outing.

When it comes to head-to-head meetings with Real, Zvezda haven’t managed a home win in Belgrade for three games running. Their last victory over the Spanish giants on home court dates back to 2022.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid arrive at this fixture in red-hot form, riding a three-game EuroLeague winning streak. In the latest round, “Los Blancos” defeated another Serbian side, Partizan, impressively controlling the home court with a 93-86 victory. That marked their third consecutive home win, following triumphs over Olympiacos (89-77) and ASVEL (85-72).

After an opening loss to Virtus in Bologna, Real have stepped up, especially in front of their own fans. However, their performances away from home have been less convincing: besides the loss to Virtus, the Madrid side also stumbled in the domestic league, falling to Baskonia 100-105. In the Spanish league, they have played two matches so far—one defeat and one home win against Gran Canaria.

Mario Hezonja has been Real’s standout player in the EuroLeague so far, averaging 13.8 points per game. Gabriel Deck leads the team in rebounds with 5 per outing, while Facundo Campazzo has been orchestrating the offense, dishing out around 5 assists per contest.

Head-to-head history against Crvena Zvezda is overwhelmingly in Real’s favor. The Spanish powerhouse has come out on top in each of the last six meetings.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Crvena Zvezda have lost 3 of their last 4 home games.

Real Madrid have won 4 of their last 5 games.

Real Madrid have lost their last 4 away games.

Real Madrid have won 7 of the last 8 direct encounters.

Crvena Zvezda vs Real Madrid match prediction

Despite bouncing back from a shaky start with two wins, Crvena Zvezda still look far from their best. Real Madrid, while not flawless on the road this season, have displayed greater consistency. In recent years, the Spanish club has dominated this matchup, and as the clear favorite, will be eager to secure their first away victory of the season. My bet for this game: Real Madrid to win at odds of 1.62.