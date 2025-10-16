ES ES FR FR
Monaco vs Valencia prediction and H2H – 17 October 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Monaco vs Valencia prediction Photo: x.com/ASMonaco_Basket/ Author unknownn
Monaco Monaco
EuroLeague 17 oct 2025, 13:30
Monaco , Salle Gaston Medecin
Valencia Valencia
Prediction on game W2(+11.5)
Odds: 1.53
As part of the fifth round of the EuroLeague basketball regular season, Monaco and Valencia are set to clash. The game will take place in France on Friday, October 17. Tip-off is scheduled for 19:30 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this matchup.

Match preview

Monaco has solidified its reputation as a dominant force in European basketball, and once again enters the new season with elevated expectations. Whether this helps or hinders the team remains to be seen, but both in the EuroLeague and the French LNB, the level of competition has clearly risen.

Last season’s results speak for themselves: the Monégasques lost the finals to Paris, conceding the French championship title for the first time in four years. It was clear that the main focus was on the EuroLeague, where Monaco made it all the way to the final, only to fall to Fenerbahçe.

At the start of the new campaign, Monaco claimed the French Super Cup, convincingly defeating Boulazac and Le Mans. In the domestic league, despite a win over Paris, the team has already suffered an early loss, and in the EuroLeague, they opened with a surprise defeat to Žalgiris.

After that, the French side crushed Dubai and scraped out a tough win over Olimpia Milano. Monaco’s most recent outing ended in another upset: against Virtus, they were chasing the score all night and ultimately succumbed to defeat.

Valencia is a decorated club that commands respect from every opponent. The team holds the record for most EuroCup victories and, after a year away, returned to the EuroLeague stage.

This time, the Spanish club enjoyed a successful run, reaching the domestic league final, where they fell to Real Madrid in the championship series. Valencia also reached the EuroCup semifinals, losing to eventual champions Hapoel Tel Aviv.

It was against this very Hapoel that Valencia played their most recent EuroLeague game, which ended in a second straight defeat after losing to Barcelona. Earlier, Álex Mumbrú’s men had beaten Virtus and ASVEL.

Looking at the start to the season across all competitions, there are plenty of surprises. First, Valencia won the Spanish Super Cup, settling the score with Real Madrid. Second, the club has begun the new domestic campaign strongly, and third, they’ve shown right away that they won’t be pushovers in the EuroLeague.

Match facts

  • Monaco has won just one home game so far this season.
  • Valencia has lost two of their last three games.
  • The Spanish club has only suffered one away defeat in this campaign.
  • Monaco averages 95 points per game at home, while Valencia averages 91 points per game on the road.

Players to watch

Mike James remains Monaco’s leader and, despite his age, continues to drive the team forward. Early in the season, much of Monaco’s play hinges on his performance, with the American averaging over 22 points and 5 assists per game. Notably, the 35-year-old guard is spending slightly less time on the court compared to last season, but his productivity remains unchanged.

H2H

The teams have faced off four times, each trading home victories.

Prediction

Bookmakers have little doubt about a home win, judging by the odds. On the other hand, Valencia are in good form and look like serious playoff contenders. My pick: Valencia to win with a +11.5 points handicap.

Comments
