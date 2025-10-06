RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news A kind gesture: Jack Grealish didn’t walk past two young fans

A kind gesture: Jack Grealish didn’t walk past two young fans

A touching act from the player.
Football news Today, 07:52
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
A kind gesture: Jack Grealish didn’t walk past two young fans Getty Images

Everton faced Crystal Palace in their latest match and came away with a 2–1 victory. But before kick-off, one of the Toffees’ players made a heartwarming gesture that caught the attention of supporters.

Details: A video circulating on social media shows two young fans standing near the pitch, hoping for a greeting from the players heading out for their warm-up.

While most of the players ran past without acknowledging them, Jack Grealish didn’t ignore the youngsters — he stopped, shook their hands, and shared a hug.

By the way, Grealish was recently named Premier League Player of the Month for the first time in his career, following a run of outstanding performances that have made him an instant fit at Everton.

Reminder: Jordan Pickford recently made his 300th Premier League appearance for the club — a milestone that cements the 31-year-old goalkeeper’s place in Everton’s history.

Related teams and leagues
Everton Everton Schedule Everton News Everton Transfers
Related Team News
Next stop Everton? Arsenal ready to part ways with Gabriel Jesus for £30 million Football news Yesterday, 17:25 Next stop Everton? Arsenal ready to part ways with Gabriel Jesus for £30 million
A true record-breaker! Jordan Pickford makes his 300th Premier League appearance for Everton Football news Yesterday, 08:43 True record breaker! Jordan Pickford makes his 300th Premier League appearance for Everton
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores