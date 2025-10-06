A kind gesture: Jack Grealish didn’t walk past two young fans

A touching act from the player.

Everton faced Crystal Palace in their latest match and came away with a 2–1 victory. But before kick-off, one of the Toffees’ players made a heartwarming gesture that caught the attention of supporters.

Details: A video circulating on social media shows two young fans standing near the pitch, hoping for a greeting from the players heading out for their warm-up.

While most of the players ran past without acknowledging them, Jack Grealish didn’t ignore the youngsters — he stopped, shook their hands, and shared a hug.

By the way, Grealish was recently named Premier League Player of the Month for the first time in his career, following a run of outstanding performances that have made him an instant fit at Everton.

Reminder: Jordan Pickford recently made his 300th Premier League appearance for the club — a milestone that cements the 31-year-old goalkeeper’s place in Everton’s history.