True record breaker! Jordan Pickford makes his 300th Premier League appearance for Everton

A goalkeeper's milestone

Today, October 6, Everton hosts Crystal Palace. It's already confirmed that Jordan Pickford will be in the Toffees' starting lineup. This match is set to be a special one for him.

Details: Pickford will make his 300th Premier League appearance for the club.

This achievement means the 31-year-old keeper has made history, becoming only the second English goalkeeper ever to reach 300 Premier League matches for a single club. Previously, only the legendary David Seaman managed this feat, guarding Arsenal’s net for 325 games.

300 - Jordan Pickford today makes his 300th Premier League appearance for Everton - he is only the second English goalkeeper to play 300 games for one Premier League club, after David Seaman for Arsenal (325). Toffee. pic.twitter.com/JoGzbY92hq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 5, 2025

Pickford has been playing for Everton since 2017. This season, the shot-stopper has featured in six matches, keeping a clean sheet in two of them.

