RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news True record breaker! Jordan Pickford makes his 300th Premier League appearance for Everton

True record breaker! Jordan Pickford makes his 300th Premier League appearance for Everton

A goalkeeper's milestone
Football news Today, 08:43
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
A true record-breaker! Jordan Pickford makes his 300th Premier League appearance for Everton https://x.com/Everton/status/1922623008604058047

Today, October 6, Everton hosts Crystal Palace. It's already confirmed that Jordan Pickford will be in the Toffees' starting lineup. This match is set to be a special one for him.

Details: Pickford will make his 300th Premier League appearance for the club.

This achievement means the 31-year-old keeper has made history, becoming only the second English goalkeeper ever to reach 300 Premier League matches for a single club. Previously, only the legendary David Seaman managed this feat, guarding Arsenal’s net for 325 games.

Pickford has been playing for Everton since 2017. This season, the shot-stopper has featured in six matches, keeping a clean sheet in two of them.

Reminder: Manchester United are ready to splash £65 million for Everton defender Branthwaite.

Related teams and leagues
Everton Everton Schedule Everton News Everton Transfers
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Schedule Crystal Palace News Crystal Palace Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
History in the making before our eyes! Crystal Palace enters the pantheon of English elites Football news 02 oct 2025, 13:47 History in the making before our eyes! Crystal Palace enters the pantheon of English elites
History! Daniel Muñoz scores Crystal Palace's first ever European goal! Football news 02 oct 2025, 13:47 History! Daniel Muñoz scores Crystal Palace's first ever goal in European competition!
Crystal Palace captain Mark Guehi Football news 02 oct 2025, 10:37 Marc Guehi on failed Liverpool move: "I have nothing to say..."
Oliver Glasner rejects Crystal Palace offer, sets sights on Manchester United Football news 02 oct 2025, 05:40 Oliver Glasner rejects Crystal Palace offer, sets sights on Manchester United
Crystal Palace logo Football news 30 sep 2025, 07:54 An incredible gesture! Crystal Palace becomes the first club to open a support center for academy graduates
Set to rival Liverpool. Manchester United ready to splash £65 million for Everton defender Branthwaite Football news 28 sep 2025, 10:57 Set to rival Liverpool. Manchester United ready to splash £65 million for Everton defender Branthwaite
Related Tournament News
Not in Barcelona's plans. Ter Stegen could move to the Premier League Transfer news Today, 03:27 Not in Barcelona's plans. Ter Stegen could move to the Premier League
Pedro Porro reacts with humor after vape thrown at him during Leeds match Football news Yesterday, 16:51 Pedro Porro reacts with humor after vape thrown at him during Leeds match
First after Lukaku. Saka makes Premier League history Football news Yesterday, 15:05 First after Lukaku. Saka makes Premier League history
Another controversial incident. The referee did not award a penalty for the clash between James and Isak Football news Yesterday, 14:36 Another controversial incident. The referee did not award a penalty for the clash between James and Isak
‘Fat Frenchman’: Haaland trolls Man City newcomer Rayan Cherki Football news Yesterday, 14:06 ‘Fat Frenchman’: Haaland trolls Man City newcomer Rayan Cherki
Is this not a foul? Referee does not award penalty against Liverpool for foul on Garnacho Football news Yesterday, 13:33 Is this not a foul? Referee does not award penalty against Liverpool for foul on Garnacho
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores