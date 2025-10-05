True record breaker! Jordan Pickford makes his 300th Premier League appearance for Everton
Today, October 6, Everton hosts Crystal Palace. It's already confirmed that Jordan Pickford will be in the Toffees' starting lineup. This match is set to be a special one for him.
Details: Pickford will make his 300th Premier League appearance for the club.
This achievement means the 31-year-old keeper has made history, becoming only the second English goalkeeper ever to reach 300 Premier League matches for a single club. Previously, only the legendary David Seaman managed this feat, guarding Arsenal’s net for 325 games.
Pickford has been playing for Everton since 2017. This season, the shot-stopper has featured in six matches, keeping a clean sheet in two of them.
