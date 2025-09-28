Set to rival Liverpool. Manchester United ready to splash £65 million for Everton defender Branthwaite

"The Red Devils" target the talented player

Manchester United are considering a move for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite as early as January and are prepared to table a £65 million offer, according to Goal.

The club is keen to bolster its backline and sees Branthwaite as a potential long-term successor to Harry Maguire, whose contract is set to expire next summer. However, Liverpool are also in the race for the defender, which could complicate negotiations for the Red Devils.

Even though Branthwaite signed a new deal with the Toffees this summer, that hasn't deterred interest from other clubs. It's still unclear whether Branthwaite would prefer a switch from Everton to Liverpool, so United's chances look quite promising.

