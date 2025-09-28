RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Set to rival Liverpool. Manchester United ready to splash £65 million for Everton defender Branthwaite

Set to rival Liverpool. Manchester United ready to splash £65 million for Everton defender Branthwaite

"The Red Devils" target the talented player
Football news Today, 10:57
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Set to rival Liverpool. Manchester United ready to splash £65 million for Everton defender Branthwaite Photo: x.com/FabrizioRomano

Manchester United are considering a move for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite as early as January and are prepared to table a £65 million offer, according to Goal.

The club is keen to bolster its backline and sees Branthwaite as a potential long-term successor to Harry Maguire, whose contract is set to expire next summer. However, Liverpool are also in the race for the defender, which could complicate negotiations for the Red Devils.

Even though Branthwaite signed a new deal with the Toffees this summer, that hasn't deterred interest from other clubs. It's still unclear whether Branthwaite would prefer a switch from Everton to Liverpool, so United's chances look quite promising.

Recall that two candidates are reportedly in the running to become Manchester United's next manager. Earlier reports suggested Ruben Amorim's position is under threat following another defeat.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Everton Everton Schedule Everton News Everton Transfers
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Game News
Another setback! Fernandes ties Premier League record for most missed penalties Football news Yesterday, 09:58 Another setback! Fernandes ties Premier League record for most missed penalties
Negative records continue! Manchester United under Amorim concede first for the 21st time Football news Yesterday, 08:43 Negative records continue! Manchester United under Amorim concede first for the 21st time
Debut goal! Šeško opens his account for Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 08:16 Debut goal! Šeško opens his account for Manchester United
Related Team News
Amorim on the brink of dismissal – United consider Potter and Southgate Football news Today, 06:32 Amorim on the brink of dismissal – Manchester United consider Potter and Southgate
Snapped up for €65 million? Three top clubs eye up Kane Football news Yesterday, 16:54 Snapped up for €65 million? Three top clubs eye up Kane
Liverpool owners in talks to buy La Liga club Football news Yesterday, 15:27 Liverpool owners in talks to buy La Liga club
Eddie Nketiah made history by scoring the latest winning goal against Liverpool Football news Yesterday, 13:40 Eddie Nketiah made history by scoring the latest winning goal against Liverpool
Juventus plans to sell Dušan Vlahović this winter. Forward's potential destinations revealed. Transfer news Yesterday, 04:42 Juventus plans to sell Dušan Vlahović this winter. Forward's potential destinations revealed.
Crystal Palace manager comments on Guehi’s mindset after failed Liverpool transfer Football news 26 sep 2025, 13:35 Crystal Palace manager comments on Guehi’s mindset after failed Liverpool transfer
Related Tournament News
Another record! Erling Haaland becomes the top Norwegian goal scorer in Premier League history Football news Today, 02:57 Another record! Erling Haaland becomes the top Norwegian goal scorer in Premier League history
Fail of the year. Burnley defender Estève scores two own goals in match against Man City Football news Yesterday, 12:06 Fail of the year. Burnley defender Estève scores two own goals in match against Man City
Official: Nuno Espírito Santo appointed as new West Ham head coach Football news Yesterday, 10:27 Official: Nuno Espírito Santo appointed as new West Ham head coach
The Football Association fines Chelsea. What led to the decision? Football news 24 sep 2025, 16:32 The Football Association fines Chelsea. What led to the decision?
La Liga chief criticizes Premier League over government intervention Football news 23 sep 2025, 05:59 La Liga chief criticizes Premier League over government intervention
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores