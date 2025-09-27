Negative records continue! Manchester United under Amorim concede first for the 21st time

One setback after another for the Manchester club

In the sixth round of the English Premier League, Brentford are hosting Manchester United. After the first half, Brentford lead 2-1. Rubén Amorim’s side conceded first, setting a new unwanted record.

Details: Since Rubén Amorim took over as Manchester United’s head coach, no other team in the Premier League has conceded the opening goal in more matches than the Red Devils — now for the 21st time.

This is yet another alarming signal for the Red Devils, who continue to struggle defensively this season.

Reminder: Benjamin Šeško scored his first goal for Manchester United.