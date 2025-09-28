"I'm not worried about losing my job": Manchester United maintains faith in Amorim

The Portuguese specialist will remain at the helm of the Red Devils

Rúben Amorim continues to enjoy the backing of Manchester United's board and minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, despite persistent rumors about his imminent dismissal.

Ratcliffe believes the manager deserves more time, especially after the club's £236 million summer transfer investment. After the match, Amorim himself emphasized that he's not afraid of losing his job and is confident he can turn the season around.

"I'm not worried, because it's not my decision. I'll give everything I have every minute I'm here. I never think about losing my job—I'm not that kind of person," the Portuguese coach was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

It should be recalled that the defeat to Brentford (1-3) marked the Red Devils' third loss in six Premier League matches, only increasing the pressure on the coach—who, according to the media, already has several potential replacements lined up.