RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "I'm not worried about losing my job": Manchester United maintains faith in Amorim

"I'm not worried about losing my job": Manchester United maintains faith in Amorim

The Portuguese specialist will remain at the helm of the Red Devils
Football news Today, 13:18
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
"I'm not worried about losing my job": Manchester United maintains faith in Amorim Photo: x.com/FabrizioRomano

Rúben Amorim continues to enjoy the backing of Manchester United's board and minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, despite persistent rumors about his imminent dismissal.

Ratcliffe believes the manager deserves more time, especially after the club's £236 million summer transfer investment. After the match, Amorim himself emphasized that he's not afraid of losing his job and is confident he can turn the season around.

"I'm not worried, because it's not my decision. I'll give everything I have every minute I'm here. I never think about losing my job—I'm not that kind of person," the Portuguese coach was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

It should be recalled that the defeat to Brentford (1-3) marked the Red Devils' third loss in six Premier League matches, only increasing the pressure on the coach—who, according to the media, already has several potential replacements lined up.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Game News
Set to rival Liverpool. Manchester United ready to splash £65 million for Everton defender Branthwaite Football news Today, 10:57 Set to rival Liverpool. Manchester United ready to splash £65 million for Everton defender Branthwaite
Another setback! Fernandes ties Premier League record for most missed penalties Football news Yesterday, 09:58 Another setback! Fernandes ties Premier League record for most missed penalties
Negative records continue! Manchester United under Amorim concede first for the 21st time Football news Yesterday, 08:43 Negative records continue! Manchester United under Amorim concede first for the 21st time
Debut goal! Šeško opens his account for Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 08:16 Debut goal! Šeško opens his account for Manchester United
Related Team News
Amorim on the brink of dismissal – United consider Potter and Southgate Football news Today, 06:32 Amorim on the brink of dismissal – Manchester United consider Potter and Southgate
Snapped up for €65 million? Three top clubs eye up Kane Football news Yesterday, 16:54 Snapped up for €65 million? Three top clubs eye up Kane
Juventus plans to sell Dušan Vlahović this winter. Forward's potential destinations revealed. Transfer news Yesterday, 04:42 Juventus plans to sell Dušan Vlahović this winter. Forward's potential destinations revealed.
Brentford vs Manchester United: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 6 online Football news 26 sep 2025, 11:22 Brentford vs Manchester United: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 6 online
Sad news. Amad Diallo may miss the next match due to a family bereavement Football news 26 sep 2025, 09:57 Sad news. Amad Diallo may miss the next match due to a family bereavement
Wayne Rooney of England celebrates scoring his team's first goal during Soccer Aid 2025 Football news 25 sep 2025, 10:17 "If it wasn't for my wife, I'd be dead already." - Wayne Rooney opens up about his battle with alcoholism
Related Tournament News
Controversial decision. Referee awards penalty to Newcastle after VAR review Football news Today, 12:04 Controversial decision. Referee awards penalty to Newcastle after VAR review
Another record! Erling Haaland becomes the top Norwegian goal scorer in Premier League history Football news Today, 02:57 Another record! Erling Haaland becomes the top Norwegian goal scorer in Premier League history
Liverpool owners in talks to buy La Liga club Football news Yesterday, 15:27 Liverpool owners in talks to buy La Liga club
Eddie Nketiah made history by scoring the latest winning goal against Liverpool Football news Yesterday, 13:40 Eddie Nketiah made history by scoring the latest winning goal against Liverpool
Fail of the year. Burnley defender Estève scores two own goals in match against Man City Football news Yesterday, 12:06 Fail of the year. Burnley defender Estève scores two own goals in match against Man City
Official: Nuno Espírito Santo appointed as new West Ham head coach Football news Yesterday, 10:27 Official: Nuno Espírito Santo appointed as new West Ham head coach
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores