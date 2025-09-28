RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Amorim on the brink of dismissal – Manchester United consider Potter and Southgate

Amorim on the brink of dismissal – Manchester United consider Potter and Southgate

Candidates named for a possible replacement of Amorim
Football news Today, 06:32
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Amorim on the brink of dismissal – United consider Potter and Southgate https://x.com/England/status/1799320456060670209

Pressure is mounting at Manchester United on head coach Ruben Amorim, and the club's management is already compiling a list of potential successors. The leading candidates are Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter.

Details: According to talkSPORT, United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been in direct contact with Southgate in recent weeks. The English manager was considered a year ago as well, but at that time declined a return to club football.

Additionally, as reported by Fichajes, one of the candidates is Graham Potter, who was recently dismissed by West Ham after a string of defeats that dropped the club to second-to-last in the Premier League table.

Besides Southgate and Potter, other possible candidates include Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola.

Despite poor results – just 33 points in 34 Premier League matches – United bosses are not rushing to part ways with Amorim. His dismissal would currently cost the club around £12 million, so the decision may be postponed until November.

Reminder: Sesko scored his debut goal for Manchester United.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Related Team News
Snapped up for €65 million? Three top clubs eye up Kane Football news Yesterday, 16:54 Snapped up for €65 million? Three top clubs eye up Kane
Another setback! Fernandes ties Premier League record for most missed penalties Football news Yesterday, 09:58 Another setback! Fernandes ties Premier League record for most missed penalties
Negative records continue! Manchester United under Amorim concede first for the 21st time Football news Yesterday, 08:43 Negative records continue! Manchester United under Amorim concede first for the 21st time
Debut goal! Šeško opens his account for Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 08:16 Debut goal! Šeško opens his account for Manchester United
Juventus plans to sell Dušan Vlahović this winter. Forward's potential destinations revealed. Transfer news Yesterday, 04:42 Juventus plans to sell Dušan Vlahović this winter. Forward's potential destinations revealed.
Brentford vs Manchester United: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 6 online Football news 26 sep 2025, 11:22 Brentford vs Manchester United: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 6 online
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores