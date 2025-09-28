Amorim on the brink of dismissal – Manchester United consider Potter and Southgate

Candidates named for a possible replacement of Amorim

Pressure is mounting at Manchester United on head coach Ruben Amorim, and the club's management is already compiling a list of potential successors. The leading candidates are Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter.

Details: According to talkSPORT, United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been in direct contact with Southgate in recent weeks. The English manager was considered a year ago as well, but at that time declined a return to club football.

Additionally, as reported by Fichajes, one of the candidates is Graham Potter, who was recently dismissed by West Ham after a string of defeats that dropped the club to second-to-last in the Premier League table.

Besides Southgate and Potter, other possible candidates include Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola.

Despite poor results – just 33 points in 34 Premier League matches – United bosses are not rushing to part ways with Amorim. His dismissal would currently cost the club around £12 million, so the decision may be postponed until November.

