Roma vs Verona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 28 September 2025

Roma vs Verona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 28 September 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Roma vs Verona prediction Photo: https://x.com/ASRomaEN/Author unknownn
Roma Roma
Serie A Italy (Round 5) 28 sep 2025, 09:00
- : -
Italy, Rome, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Verona Verona
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Roma
Odds: 1.47
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On September 28 at 15:00 Central European Time, Rome will host the Matchday 5 clash of Italy’s Serie A, as Roma take on Verona. Let’s break down the best bet for this encounter.

Roma

Roma come into this match riding a wave of confidence after two crucial back-to-back victories. In their last league outing, the Giallorossi edged city rivals Lazio 1-0 in the Derby della Capitale, and then kicked off their Europa League campaign with a 2-1 road win over French side Nice midweek. Overall, the team’s form looks solid: across five official matches this season, Roma have picked up four wins and suffered just one defeat, with a defense that’s conceded only twice. At home, they’ve played two matches, securing one win and falling to Torino in the other.

Roma’s league games have been tight, defensive affairs, all finishing with under 2.5 total goals and featuring just a single goal scored per match. Against Verona in Rome, the stats are firmly in Roma’s favor — five wins and a draw in the last six head-to-heads at home.

Verona

Verona are still searching for their rhythm this season. The team has yet to register a single victory in official competition, settling for five draws and one defeat. In their most recent Coppa Italia fixture, Verona played out a 0-0 stalemate with Venezia, only to be eliminated in the penalty shootout. League form is equally uninspiring — three draws and a heavy loss to Lazio have left Verona 15th in the table with just two goals scored. In five matches, they’ve found the net only twice, highlighting their attacking woes.

Head-to-head against Roma, Verona’s record is respectable: in the last eight meetings, they’ve claimed three wins, suffered four defeats, and drawn once. These clashes tend to be open, attacking contests — six of the last eight have featured over 2.5 goals with both sides on the scoresheet.

Probable lineups

  • Roma: Svilar, N'Dicka, Mancini, Celik, Rensch, Kone, Cristante, Angelino, Pellegrini, Ferguson, Sule.
  • Verona: Montipò, Nunez, Frisé, Nelsson, Belgali, Bradaric, Serdar, Akpa-Akpro, Berned, Giovane, Sarr.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Roma have won 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • 4 of Roma’s last 5 matches have ended with under 2.5 goals.
  • Verona are winless in their last 8 matches.
  • 6 of Verona’s last 7 matches have finished with under 2.5 goals.
  • Roma have won 4 of their last 5 home matches against Verona.
  • 8 of the last 10 head-to-heads have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 7 of the last 9 meetings.

Roma vs Verona prediction

Roma approach this fixture in high spirits and with strong form, coming off two vital wins and showing defensive solidity. Verona, on the other hand, are still searching for their first win of the season and look unconvincing both in attack and overall organization. Considering Roma lost their most recent home match, the hosts will be determined to bounce back in front of their fans. My pick for this match: Roma to win at odds of 1.47.

