Debut goal! Šeško opens his account for Manchester United
He had to wait eight matches
Football news Today, 08:16Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/PLinUSA/status/1971908615603908907
In the sixth round of the English Premier League, Brentford hosts Manchester United. By the 40th minute, the Red Devils were trailing 1-2, but the match will be remembered for Manchester United striker Benjamin Šeško.
Details: In the Premier League clash against Brentford, Manchester United forward Benjamin Šeško netted his first goal for the club. He struck in the 26th minute, with United trailing 0-2 at the time.
Reminder: Manchester United is planning to sign Dušan Vlahović.