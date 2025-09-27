RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Transfer news Juventus plans to sell Dušan Vlahović this winter. Forward's potential destinations revealed.

The Serbian striker's contract is expiring soon.
Transfer news Today, 04:42
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Manchester United and Chelsea are closely monitoring the situation and are looking to sign the Serbian forward.

Details: According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus intends to part ways with striker Dušan Vlahović in January to avoid losing him for free next summer.

The Serbian forward has long been on the radar of top Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea. However, Juventus, facing financial difficulties, would prefer to cash in on the player rather than let his contract run down.

This season, Vlahović has played five matches for the Turin side, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Reminder: Manchester United and Arsenal are gearing up for a battle over Kenan Yildiz.

