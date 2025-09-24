RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Manchester United and Arsenal gearing up for battle over Kenan Yildiz

Manchester United and Arsenal gearing up for battle over Kenan Yildiz

Two English giants are eager to sign the talented midfielder.
Football news Today, 01:58
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Kenan Yildiz of Juventus FC looks dejected during the Serie A match Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

Juventus is determined to keep hold of their player.

Details: According to Bianconera News, two top Premier League clubs are ready to compete for Juventus' 20-year-old Turkish winger, Kenan Yildiz.

It is reported that the Red Devils' representatives will try to sign the Turkish star in the winter, while Arsenal are prepared to wait until the next summer transfer window.

However, the Old Lady is not ready to let their wonderkid go, and discussions about a new, improved contract for Yildiz are already underway within the Italian club.

Yildiz began his football journey at Bayern Munich's youth academy, but eventually moved to Turin, where he continued his development. In 2023, he received his first call-up to Juventus' senior squad.

Last season, Yildiz made 52 appearances for the Old Lady, scoring 12 goals and providing 9 assists. His current contract with Juventus runs until 2029, and according to Transfermarkt, his transfer value is estimated at €50 million.

Reminder: Former Manchester United player Anderson sentenced to 30 days in jail for unpaid child support

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News Juventus Transfers
Related Team News
Ex-Manchester United player Anderson sentenced to 30 days in jail for unpaid child support Football news Yesterday, 15:17 Former Manchester United player Anderson sentenced to 30 days in jail for unpaid child support
Ex-Arsenal player Billy Vigar in induced coma after severe head injury Football news Yesterday, 14:44 Ex-Arsenal player Billy Vigar in induced coma after severe head injury
Arteta 'not surprised' by criticism of his tactics after Manchester City match Football news Yesterday, 14:13 Arteta 'not surprised' by criticism of his tactics after Manchester City match
Juventus in search of a midfielder! The club targets Loftus-Cheek Transfer news Yesterday, 09:46 Juventus in search of a midfielder! The club targets Loftus-Cheek
Mike Maignan of AC Milanwalk off with an injury during the Serie A match Football news Yesterday, 08:35 Manchester United set to challenge for Mike Maignan
Ruben Amorim during the Manchester United match Lifestyle Yesterday, 07:27 Wants to know the future? Amorim snapped by paparazzi next to psychic services ad
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores