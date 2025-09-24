Manchester United and Arsenal gearing up for battle over Kenan Yildiz

Two English giants are eager to sign the talented midfielder.

Juventus is determined to keep hold of their player.

Details: According to Bianconera News, two top Premier League clubs are ready to compete for Juventus' 20-year-old Turkish winger, Kenan Yildiz.

It is reported that the Red Devils' representatives will try to sign the Turkish star in the winter, while Arsenal are prepared to wait until the next summer transfer window.

However, the Old Lady is not ready to let their wonderkid go, and discussions about a new, improved contract for Yildiz are already underway within the Italian club.

Yildiz began his football journey at Bayern Munich's youth academy, but eventually moved to Turin, where he continued his development. In 2023, he received his first call-up to Juventus' senior squad.

Last season, Yildiz made 52 appearances for the Old Lady, scoring 12 goals and providing 9 assists. His current contract with Juventus runs until 2029, and according to Transfermarkt, his transfer value is estimated at €50 million.

