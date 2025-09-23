RU RU ES ES FR FR
Former Manchester United player Anderson sentenced to 30 days in jail for unpaid child support

Owes 1 million reals
Football news Today, 15:17
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Ex-Manchester United player Anderson sentenced to 30 days in jail for unpaid child support https://x.com/ManUtd/status/1447582395822137347

The court of Porto Alegre has sentenced former Manchester United midfielder Anderson Luís de Abreu Oliveira to 30 days behind bars for failing to pay child support.

Details: According to the ruling, the sentence must be served in a closed-type prison. If no space is available at the facility, Anderson may be placed in a semi-open prison. Upon completion of the 30-day term, automatic release is stipulated. The arrest warrant will remain valid for two years, but enforcement may be terminated if the debt is paid in full.

As of July 2025, the former player's debt amounted to 1,030,214 Brazilian reals (around 165,000 euros).

For the record: Over the course of his football career, Anderson played for Grêmio, Porto, Manchester United, Fiorentina, Internacional, Coritiba, and Turkish side Adana Demirspor.

