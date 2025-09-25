RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Como vs Cremonese prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 27, 2025

Como vs Cremonese prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 27, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Como vs Cremonese prediction Photo: sportskeeda.com / Author unknown
Como Como
Serie A Italy (Round 5) 27 sep 2025, 09:00
- : -
Italy, Como, Stadio G. Sinigaglia
Cremonese Cremonese
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Como
Odds: 1.6
One of the fixtures of Serie A matchday 5 will take place this Saturday at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, where Como will host Cremonese. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash with an attractive set of odds.

Match preview

Como, led by Cesc Fàbregas, is gradually establishing itself as a force to be reckoned with in Serie A. The team has claimed victories over Fiorentina and Lazio, proving they aren’t afraid to take on top-tier opponents. Over their last 13 matches, the club has lost only twice, and at home they consistently deliver entertaining, high-scoring performances. Defensive issues, however, remain — Como rarely keeps a clean sheet on their own turf.

Special attention should be paid to Álvaro Morata, who has seamlessly slotted into Fàbregas’ attacking system. He gets strong support from Paš and Kün, both capable of creating chances down the flanks. Injuries are still a concern for the squad, but the team’s depth allows them to cope with these absences.

Cremonese have made a surprisingly strong start to the season — two wins and two draws, including back-to-back clean sheets for the first time in ages. Davide Nicola has instilled defensive discipline, but the club remains traditionally vulnerable on the road. A run of 19 defeats or draws in their last 21 Serie A away games speaks volumes.

Still, Cremonese’s attack is firing on all cylinders. They find the net even against strong hosts — twice breaching Milan’s defense and regularly threatening on the counter. Sanabria and Vásquez are constant dangers, and the wide play of Zerbin and Vandeputte adds valuable variety.

Probable line-ups

  • Como: Butez, Diego Carlos, Kempf, Smolčić, Valle, Vojvoda, Perrone, Sergi Roberto, Paš, Kün, Morata
  • Cremonese: Audero, Pezzella, Baschirotto, Bianchetti, Zerbin, Collocolo, Bondo, Vandeputte, Terracciano, Sanabria, Vásquez

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Como are unbeaten in 8 of their last 9 home matches in Serie A.
  • Cremonese have failed to win 19 of their last 21 away games in Serie A.
  • Both teams have scored in 7 of Cremonese’s last 10 away fixtures.

Prediction

Como play with real courage at home and almost always find the net, but they concede just as regularly. Cremonese deliver a respectable attacking display even on the road, though they remain fragile at the back. Here, I’d go for a "Como win" at odds of 1.60, but expect both teams to get on the scoresheet.

