Prediction on game W2(+1,5) Odds: 1.66 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches of Premier League round 6 will take place on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, where the home side Tottenham will host Wolverhampton. Here’s a prediction for the outcome of this clash, offering solid chances for success.

Match preview

Tottenham made a confident start to the season and even managed to secure a place in the upper part of the table, something few expected from Thomas Frank's squad. However, after their electrifying start, the Spurs have lost momentum: just one win from their last three league fixtures and a slip-up against Brighton have revealed that the team still lacks consistency.

Key losses in attack and midfield have clearly impacted their ability to convert chances and add variety to their play. At home, Tottenham are still searching for their optimal rhythm. Their home record in the Premier League has been far from ideal — only three wins in their last 16 matches.

Wolverhampton’s start to the season has been disastrous: five consecutive defeats and rock bottom in the table. Nevertheless, Vítor Pereira’s team doesn't look hopeless — in most games, the losses have been narrow, and they regularly create scoring chances. The weak link is the defense, which has already conceded 12 goals, the second-worst figure in the league.

Still, Wolves have traditionally been a tough opponent for Tottenham. In recent head-to-head meetings, they’ve consistently picked up points and made life difficult for the Spurs. Even in this troubled campaign, the visitors have every chance to put in a respectable performance, especially considering Tottenham have yet to show true title-challenger stability.

Probable lineups

Tottenham : Vicario, Udogie, Romero, van de Ven, Porro, Palhinha, Bergvall, Bentancur, Kudus, Odobert, Richarlison

: Vicario, Udogie, Romero, van de Ven, Porro, Palhinha, Bergvall, Bentancur, Kudus, Odobert, Richarlison Wolverhampton: Sa, Mosquera, Gomes, Agbadou, Krejci, J. Gomes, R. Gomes, Tchatchoua, Bellegarde, Gonzalez, Arokodare

Match facts and head-to-head

Tottenham have conceded in 15 of their last 18 Premier League matches.

Wolverhampton have lost all five games this season, but only once by a large margin.

In six of the last seven meetings between these teams, Wolves have avoided defeat against Spurs.

Prediction

Both teams come into this match with their own issues, but even in crisis, Wolverhampton know how to put up a fight. Tottenham are the favorites, but given their poor home record and an uncomfortable opponent, a comfortable win for the hosts is far from guaranteed. Back "Wolverhampton with a (+1.5) handicap" at odds of 1.66.