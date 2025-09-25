RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Tottenham - Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 27 September 2025

Tottenham - Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 27 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Tottenham vs Wolverhampton prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
Tottenham Tottenham
English Premier League (Round 6) 27 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
England, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(+1,5)
Odds: 1.66
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the matches of Premier League round 6 will take place on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, where the home side Tottenham will host Wolverhampton. Here’s a prediction for the outcome of this clash, offering solid chances for success.

Match preview

Tottenham made a confident start to the season and even managed to secure a place in the upper part of the table, something few expected from Thomas Frank's squad. However, after their electrifying start, the Spurs have lost momentum: just one win from their last three league fixtures and a slip-up against Brighton have revealed that the team still lacks consistency.

Key losses in attack and midfield have clearly impacted their ability to convert chances and add variety to their play. At home, Tottenham are still searching for their optimal rhythm. Their home record in the Premier League has been far from ideal — only three wins in their last 16 matches.

Wolverhampton’s start to the season has been disastrous: five consecutive defeats and rock bottom in the table. Nevertheless, Vítor Pereira’s team doesn't look hopeless — in most games, the losses have been narrow, and they regularly create scoring chances. The weak link is the defense, which has already conceded 12 goals, the second-worst figure in the league.

Still, Wolves have traditionally been a tough opponent for Tottenham. In recent head-to-head meetings, they’ve consistently picked up points and made life difficult for the Spurs. Even in this troubled campaign, the visitors have every chance to put in a respectable performance, especially considering Tottenham have yet to show true title-challenger stability.

Probable lineups

  • Tottenham: Vicario, Udogie, Romero, van de Ven, Porro, Palhinha, Bergvall, Bentancur, Kudus, Odobert, Richarlison
  • Wolverhampton: Sa, Mosquera, Gomes, Agbadou, Krejci, J. Gomes, R. Gomes, Tchatchoua, Bellegarde, Gonzalez, Arokodare

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Tottenham have conceded in 15 of their last 18 Premier League matches.
  • Wolverhampton have lost all five games this season, but only once by a large margin.
  • In six of the last seven meetings between these teams, Wolves have avoided defeat against Spurs.

Prediction

Both teams come into this match with their own issues, but even in crisis, Wolverhampton know how to put up a fight. Tottenham are the favorites, but given their poor home record and an uncomfortable opponent, a comfortable win for the hosts is far from guaranteed. Back "Wolverhampton with a (+1.5) handicap" at odds of 1.66.

Prediction on game W2(+1,5)
Odds: 1.66
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
US Zilimadjou vs Remo Stars prediction CAF Champions League 26 sep 2025, 11:00 Zilimadju vs Remo Stars prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 26, 2025 US Zilimadjou Odds: 1.43 Remo Stars Recommended Mostbet
Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray prediction Super Lig Turkey 26 sep 2025, 13:00 Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 26, 2025 Alanyaspor Odds: 1.53 Galatasaray Bet now Mostbet
Al-Ittihad vs Al Nassr prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 26 sep 2025, 14:00 Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 26 September 2025 Al-Ittihad Odds: 1.5 Al Nassr Bet now 1xBet
Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 sep 2025, 14:30 Bayern - Werder prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 26, 2025 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.85 Werder Bremen Recommended Melbet
Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 sep 2025, 14:30 Bayern vs Werder: h2h, lineups and match prediction – September 26, 2025 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.75 Werder Bremen Bet now Mostbet
Strasbourg vs Marseille prediction Ligue 1 France 26 sep 2025, 14:45 Strasbourg vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 26, 2025 Strasbourg Odds: 1.82 Marseille Bet now Mostbet
West Bromwich vs Leicester prediction EFL Championship 26 sep 2025, 15:00 West Bromwich vs Leicester prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 26, 2025 West Bromwich Odds: 1.77 Leicester Recommended 1xBet
Girona vs Espanyol prediction LaLiga Spain 26 sep 2025, 15:00 Girona vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 26, 2025 Girona Odds: 1.95 Espanyol Bet now 1xBet
Brentford vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 27 sep 2025, 07:30 Brentford vs Manchester United: H2H, lineups and match prediction — 27 September 2025 Brentford Odds: 1.57 Manchester United Bet now Mostbet
Brentford vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 27 sep 2025, 07:30 Brentford vs Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 27 September 2025 Brentford Odds: 1.52 Manchester United Recommended Melbet
Getafe vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 27 sep 2025, 08:00 Getafe vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 Getafe Odds: 1.82 Levante Bet now 1xBet
Como vs Cremonese prediction Serie A Italy 27 sep 2025, 09:00 Como vs Cremonese prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 27, 2025 Como Odds: 1.6 Cremonese Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores