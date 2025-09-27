RU RU ES ES FR FR
Another setback! Fernandes ties Premier League record for most missed penalties

Football news Today, 09:58
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Brentford pulled off a sensational victory over Manchester United in the sixth round of the Premier League. The Londoners snatched all three points in a dramatic clash, and Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes once again found himself in the spotlight—for all the wrong reasons.

The Portuguese midfielder continues his frustrating run from the penalty spot and now tops the Premier League's unwanted list for missed penalties. Since the start of the 2020s, Fernandes has failed to convert seven spot-kicks, matching Jamie Vardy for the most misses in that period.

Next on the list of penalty misfires is Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah, who has missed five attempts.

Remarkably, in the current Premier League season, players have missed just four penalties—and two of those belong to Fernandes.

