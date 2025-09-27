RU RU ES ES FR FR
Brazil U-20 vs Mexico U-20 prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 29, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Brazil U20 vs Mexico U20 prediction Photo: https://www.fifa.com/Author unknownn
Brazil U20 Brazil U20
World Cup U-20 (Round 1) 28 sep 2025, 19:00
- : -
International,
Mexico U20 Mexico U20
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On September 29, 2025, in Santiago, Chile, one of the opening fixtures of the FIFA U-20 World Cup will take place. Group C sees Brazil U-20 go head-to-head with Mexico U-20. Let’s break down the odds and pick a winner for this clash.

Brazil U-20

Brazil U-20 enter the World Cup as one of the tournament’s outright favorites. The Seleção last lifted the trophy in 2011 and reached the quarter-finals in 2023. True to tradition, this Brazilian squad boasts exceptional individual talent and technical ability, with players who can decide the outcome of any match on their own. Their qualification campaign was dominant: they topped the South American qualifiers undefeated, with four wins and a draw.

Their preparation for this tournament has also been impressive — Brazil are unbeaten in their last five friendlies, and currently ride a 10-match unbeaten streak (seven wins and three draws). As for their meetings with Mexico, the two sides met twice in friendlies last year and Brazil came out on top both times.

Mexico U-20

Mexico U-20 come into the tournament in less than ideal form. Despite winning the 2024 CONCACAF Championship — defeating the United States 2-1 in the final — their subsequent results have been disappointing. Following that triumph, Mexico played nine friendlies without a single win: four draws and five losses. At the Maurice Revello Tournament, they also struggled — three group-stage draws saw them advance as runners-up, only to lose in both the semi-final and third-place match.

In their final World Cup tune-ups, Mexico beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 but fell 2-3 to Colombia. Overall, they have just one win in their last 16 matches, highlighting clear struggles in attack. The head-to-head record with Brazil also doesn’t favor El Tri: in eight meetings across all competitions, Brazil have won five, with two draws and just one Mexican victory.

Probable line-ups

  • Brazil U-20: Felipe Longo, Igor, Yago Teodoro, Jair, Arthur Dias, Paulinho, Gabriel Moscardo, Gustavo Prado, Pedrinho, Alisson, Ryan.
  • Mexico U-20: Ochoa, del Villar, Velázquez, Pachuca Martínez, Uribe, Garza, Navarrete, Morales, Jurado, Moreno Villegas, Carrillo.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

  • Brazil U-20 are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches.
  • Mexico U-20 have failed to win 15 of their last 16 games.
  • Four of Mexico U-20’s last five matches have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in Mexico U-20’s last five matches.

Brazil U-20 vs Mexico U-20 match prediction

Mexico enter the World Cup in shaky form, with just one win in their last 16 outings and a lack of consistent results. Brazil, meanwhile, come in on a superb 10-match unbeaten run, having cruised through qualification and living up to their status as tournament favorites. Given the current form and stats, Brazil are clear favorites to win this opener and should assert their dominance from the start. My pick for this match: Brazil U-20 to win at odds of 1.75.

