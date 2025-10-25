On the verge of history! Bayern matches Milan’s unique 33-year-old record

The German giants notch up 13 straight victories

Bayern Munich have kicked off the current season in sensational form, relentlessly racking up win after win. In the eighth round of the Bundesliga, Vincent Kompany’s side secured an away victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach.

This match also marked the end of Harry Kane’s remarkable scoring streak, as he had found the net in 10 consecutive games for club and country. Yet even without Kane’s goals, the Bavarians triumphed thanks to strikes from Kimmich, Guerreiro, and Karl.

Remarkably, this result marked Bayern’s 13th consecutive victory to start the season. The Munich side have notched up eight wins in the Bundesliga, three in the Champions League, and one each in the German Cup and Supercup.

Vincent Kompany’s squad has now matched the number of straight wins at the start of a season in major competitions set by Milan in the 1992/93 campaign. Back then, the Rossoneri, led by Fabio Capello, went on to be crowned champions of Italy.