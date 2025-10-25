Kane's streak snapped! The forward had scored in 11 consecutive matches
In the 8th round of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich cruised to a confident 3-0 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach. This win allowed the Munich side to keep their winning momentum going in the German championship.
Details: Despite the emphatic scoreline, Harry Kane was unable to get on the scoresheet – his impressive run of 11 consecutive games with a goal has come to an end.
Against Borussia, captain Joshua Kimmich broke the deadlock in the 64th minute, Raphaël Guerreiro doubled the lead, and young talent Lennart Karl sealed the deal, netting his first Bundesliga goal just days after scoring his debut goal in the Champions League.
Reminder: The Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern match kicked off 15 minutes late due to Bayern arriving late at the stadium.