Bayern preparing €70 million bid for Atlético midfielder Pablo Barrios

Transfer could happen as early as next summer

Bayern Munich have set their sights on one of Spain’s most promising midfielders – Pablo Barrios from Atlético Madrid.

Details: According to Fichajes, the German powerhouse is preparing an offer in the region of €70 million to lure the 22-year-old midfielder as early as next summer.

Barrios has become the club’s top priority amid the potential departure of Leon Goretzka. Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany sees the Spaniard as the perfect addition to the midfield—a player who combines youth, technical skill, intensity, and tactical intelligence.

The Munich board views Barrios not only as a replacement for Goretzka, but also as a potential long-term successor to Joshua Kimmich, forming a new midfield core alongside Pavlovic and Tom Bischof.

Barrios is under contract with Atlético until 2030, and the Madrid club is not keen to let their academy product go easily. Nevertheless, Bayern are ready to put a substantial offer on the table, along with a project that promises Barrios a key role in the team. Chelsea are also reportedly in the race for the Spanish talent.

Reminder: Bayern and Barcelona have entered the race for Vlahovic, as the Serbian striker could leave Juventus on a free transfer this summer.