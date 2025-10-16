ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news Barcelona and Bayern enter race for Vlahović as Serbian star set to leave Juventus for free this summer

Barcelona and Bayern enter race for Vlahović as Serbian star set to leave Juventus for free this summer

Top clubs target Serbian striker
Transfer news Today, 10:09
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Barcelona and Bayern enter race for Vlahovic. The Serbian to leave Juventus for free in the summer https://x.com/juventusfcen/status/1964267330608796003

The future of Dušan Vlahović is becoming increasingly clear, with the forward set to leave Juventus at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Details: According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, contract extension talks between the club and the player’s agent, Darko Ristić, have completely stalled, and both parties are preparing for a separation.

European giants have wasted no time in reacting: Barcelona have identified Vlahović as one of the main candidates to replace Robert Lewandowski, whose contract with the Catalan side expires on June 30, 2026. Blaugrana sporting director Deco has already reached out to the Serbian's agent to discuss a potential move.

In addition, Bayern have also entered the race for the striker, as they are in search of a powerful forward to provide backup for Harry Kane. However, according to sources, Vlahović himself is not interested in a reserve role and would prefer to join a club where he can be a regular starter.

Reminder: Juventus are still struggling to agree contract terms with Yildiz, while Chelsea are monitoring the situation and aiming to sign the winger.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News Juventus Transfers
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
UEFA opens case against Juventus over possible financial fair play violation Football news Today, 11:23 UEFA opens case against Juventus over possible financial fair play violation
"Messi gave me a bouquet of flowers" - Iker Casillas shares the story of how Messi supported him after his heart attack Football news Today, 09:44 "Messi gave me a bouquet of flowers" - Iker Casillas shares the story of how Messi supported him after his heart attack
Lamine Yamal to face Real Madrid but without two key teammates Football news Today, 07:42 Lamine Yamal to face Real Madrid but without two key teammates
Bayern unwilling to meet Upamecano’s €20 million demand but remain optimistic Football news Today, 05:32 Bayern unwilling to meet Upamecano’s €20 million demand but remain optimistic
The beginning of a great era. Twenty-one years ago, Lionel Messi made his La Liga debut for Barcelona Football news Today, 03:43 The beginning of a great era. Twenty-one years ago, Lionel Messi made his La Liga debut for Barcelona
Juventus struggles to agree contract terms with Yıldız as Chelsea monitor the situation and aim to sign the winger Transfer news Yesterday, 16:01 Juventus struggles to agree contract terms with Yıldız as Chelsea monitor the situation and aim to sign the winger
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores