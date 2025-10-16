Barcelona and Bayern enter race for Vlahović as Serbian star set to leave Juventus for free this summer

Top clubs target Serbian striker

The future of Dušan Vlahović is becoming increasingly clear, with the forward set to leave Juventus at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Details: According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, contract extension talks between the club and the player’s agent, Darko Ristić, have completely stalled, and both parties are preparing for a separation.

European giants have wasted no time in reacting: Barcelona have identified Vlahović as one of the main candidates to replace Robert Lewandowski, whose contract with the Catalan side expires on June 30, 2026. Blaugrana sporting director Deco has already reached out to the Serbian's agent to discuss a potential move.

In addition, Bayern have also entered the race for the striker, as they are in search of a powerful forward to provide backup for Harry Kane. However, according to sources, Vlahović himself is not interested in a reserve role and would prefer to join a club where he can be a regular starter.

Reminder: Juventus are still struggling to agree contract terms with Yildiz, while Chelsea are monitoring the situation and aiming to sign the winger.