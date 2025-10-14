Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.8 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 16, as part of the second round of the Women's Champions League group stage, Bayern Munich will face off against Juventus Turin. Read on for in-depth team analysis and our match prediction.

Match preview

Bayern, just like in recent years, have started confidently in the Bundesliga and deservedly sit atop the table: the team has collected 16 points from six matches, with only one draw—against Jena (0-0)—and most recently defeated direct title rivals Wolfsburg. In a closely contested encounter, the Munich side capitalized better on their scoring chances, sealing a 3-1 victory.

Their Champions League campaign, however, began less brightly: in the opening round, Bayern traveled to Catalonia to take on Barcelona. The match ended in a heavy defeat: Barcelona struck early, dominated possession, and controlled the game while Bayern could only respond with sporadic counterattacks. Ultimately, the Catalans wrapped up the match with a six-goal margin, winning 7-1.

The Italian season has just kicked off, but Juventus have already claimed their first silverware: after defeating Inter in the semifinal (2-1) and Roma in the final, they lifted the Serie A Cup. Against Roma, Juventus twice took the lead, but the Romans fought back each time. In stoppage time, Lindsey Thomas not only provided an assist but also netted the decisive goal, securing the trophy for Turin.

In Serie A, Juventus have had a shaky start: from two rounds, they've picked up just one point, drawing with Sassuolo (0-0) and then losing at home to Como—0-1. Juventus are struggling with finishing, which is reflected in their league form. In the Champions League, however, they got off to a positive start: at home, the team regrouped after conceding an early goal and came back to beat Benfica. Salvai equalized before halftime, and late in the second half, she completed her brace to clinch a 2-1 victory.

Probable lineups

Bayern: Mahmutovic, Gwinn, Ballisager, Viggosdottir, Kett, Caruso, Stanway, Dallmann, Tanikawa, Bühl, Garder

Juventus: de Jong, Kullberg, Calligaris, Garviken, Krumbiegel, Brighton, Goe, Carbonell, Schatzer, Girelli, Beccari

Match facts and head-to-head

In three previous meetings, Bayern have two wins and one draw against Juventus

Bayern have won eight of their last ten matches

Juventus have scored two goals in their last three games

Prediction

In my opinion, this match promises to be high-scoring: Bayern are known for their aggressive attacking football and have proven they can score plenty and efficiently. Juventus might not be an impenetrable wall, but they are capable of dangerous counterattacks. My prediction: total over (3) at 1.8 odds