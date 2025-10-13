Prediction on game Total over 4 Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On October 15, 2025, the second round of the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage brings us a thrilling clash between Roma and Barcelona. The match is set to kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the teams' attacking potential and the best value bet for this encounter.

Roma (W)

Roma's women's team made it to the Champions League group stage through the qualifiers, confidently navigating all rounds of selection. Along the way, the Giallorosse defeated Aktobe, Sparta Prague, and, in the final qualifying round, Sporting. Despite losing the first leg at home 1-2, Roma showed remarkable character by winning 2-0 away, securing their spot in the main draw.

Last season, Roma also competed in the group stage but failed to progress, finishing third. The previous year, they reached the quarterfinals, where they were eliminated by none other than Barcelona. This year's campaign began with a tough test, as Roma faced Real Madrid in the opening round and suffered a 2-6 defeat. Now, an even sterner challenge awaits.

In the Italian domestic league, Roma made a strong start: after two rounds, they sit atop the table with six points, ahead of Napoli and Lazio on goal difference.

Barcelona (W)

Barcelona's women's team is a true powerhouse in world football, needing no introduction. The Catalan club boasts one of the strongest squads in Europe and has consistently proved its status on the international stage in recent years.

Barcelona has lifted the Champions League trophy twice—in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons. Last time out, the team narrowly missed out on a third consecutive title, losing a close final to Arsenal. This season, the Blaugrana are determined to reclaim their crown and reassert their dominance in European women's football.

In Spain's domestic league, Barcelona is in a league of their own: after seven rounds, they have a perfect 21 points and a staggering goal difference—37 scored and just one conceded.

Barcelona kicked off their Champions League campaign with a commanding 7-1 victory over Bayern Munich. Now, they face Roma—the very team they defeated in the 2023 quarterfinals. Back then, Barcelona won both legs: 1-0 away and 5-1 at home.

Probable lineups

Roma (W) : Baldi, Vae, van Diemen, Heatley, Di Guglielmo, Greggi, Rikke, Giugliano, Pilgrim, Wyns, Haavi.

: Baldi, Vae, van Diemen, Heatley, Di Guglielmo, Greggi, Rikke, Giugliano, Pilgrim, Wyns, Haavi. Barcelona (W): Coll, Pascual, Paredes, León, Brugts, Bonmatí, Guijarro, Putellas, Caroline Graham Hansen, Pajor, Paralluelo.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Roma have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

Roma have won 3 of their last 4 home matches.

Barcelona have won 10 of their last 11 matches.

Barcelona have won their last 5 away matches.

7 of Barcelona's last 8 matches have featured over 3.5 total goals.

Roma (W) vs Barcelona (W) match prediction

This upcoming clash features two teams at very different levels in terms of quality and experience. Barcelona are one of the strongest women's teams in the world, boasting immense squad depth and consistent results both domestically and on the European stage. Roma are clearly progressing and have shown admirable football in recent years, but competing with giants of this caliber remains a formidable task. Expect another convincing win for the Catalans with a high scoreline. My pick for this match: over 4 total goals at odds of 1.6.