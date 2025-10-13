ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Women's Champions League Predictions Roma (W) vs Barcelona (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 15 October 2025

Roma (W) vs Barcelona (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 15 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Roma vs Barcelona prediction Photo: https://x.com/FCBfemeni/Author unknownn
Roma Roma
Women's Champions League (Round 2) 15 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Rome, Stadio Tre Fontane
Barcelona Barcelona
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 4
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On October 15, 2025, the second round of the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage brings us a thrilling clash between Roma and Barcelona. The match is set to kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the teams' attacking potential and the best value bet for this encounter.

Roma (W)

Roma's women's team made it to the Champions League group stage through the qualifiers, confidently navigating all rounds of selection. Along the way, the Giallorosse defeated Aktobe, Sparta Prague, and, in the final qualifying round, Sporting. Despite losing the first leg at home 1-2, Roma showed remarkable character by winning 2-0 away, securing their spot in the main draw.

Last season, Roma also competed in the group stage but failed to progress, finishing third. The previous year, they reached the quarterfinals, where they were eliminated by none other than Barcelona. This year's campaign began with a tough test, as Roma faced Real Madrid in the opening round and suffered a 2-6 defeat. Now, an even sterner challenge awaits.

In the Italian domestic league, Roma made a strong start: after two rounds, they sit atop the table with six points, ahead of Napoli and Lazio on goal difference.

Barcelona (W)

Barcelona's women's team is a true powerhouse in world football, needing no introduction. The Catalan club boasts one of the strongest squads in Europe and has consistently proved its status on the international stage in recent years.

Barcelona has lifted the Champions League trophy twice—in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons. Last time out, the team narrowly missed out on a third consecutive title, losing a close final to Arsenal. This season, the Blaugrana are determined to reclaim their crown and reassert their dominance in European women's football.

In Spain's domestic league, Barcelona is in a league of their own: after seven rounds, they have a perfect 21 points and a staggering goal difference—37 scored and just one conceded.

Barcelona kicked off their Champions League campaign with a commanding 7-1 victory over Bayern Munich. Now, they face Roma—the very team they defeated in the 2023 quarterfinals. Back then, Barcelona won both legs: 1-0 away and 5-1 at home.

Probable lineups

  • Roma (W): Baldi, Vae, van Diemen, Heatley, Di Guglielmo, Greggi, Rikke, Giugliano, Pilgrim, Wyns, Haavi.
  • Barcelona (W): Coll, Pascual, Paredes, León, Brugts, Bonmatí, Guijarro, Putellas, Caroline Graham Hansen, Pajor, Paralluelo.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Roma have won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Roma have won 3 of their last 4 home matches.
  • Barcelona have won 10 of their last 11 matches.
  • Barcelona have won their last 5 away matches.
  • 7 of Barcelona's last 8 matches have featured over 3.5 total goals.

Roma (W) vs Barcelona (W) match prediction

This upcoming clash features two teams at very different levels in terms of quality and experience. Barcelona are one of the strongest women's teams in the world, boasting immense squad depth and consistent results both domestically and on the European stage. Roma are clearly progressing and have shown admirable football in recent years, but competing with giants of this caliber remains a formidable task. Expect another convincing win for the Catalans with a high scoreline. My pick for this match: over 4 total goals at odds of 1.6.

Prediction on game Total over 4
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Honduras vs Haiti prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 20:00 Honduras vs Haiti: Who Will Prevail in the Battle for First Place? Honduras Odds: 1.9 Haiti Recommended 1xBet
Costa Rica vs Nicaragua prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 22:00 Costa Rica vs Nicaragua: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 14, 2025 Costa Rica Odds: 1.6 Nicaragua Bet now Melbet
Japan vs Brazil prediction Friendly International 14 oct 2025, 06:30 Japan vs Brazil: Can Japan End Their Winless Streak? Japan Odds: 1.47 Brazil Bet now Mostbet
Maldives vs Tajikistan prediction Asian Cup 14 oct 2025, 06:30 Maldives vs Tajikistan prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 14 October 2025 Maldives Odds: 1.54 Tajikistan Recommended 1xBet
Chinese Taipei vs Thailand prediction Asian Cup 14 oct 2025, 06:30 Taiwan vs Thailand prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025 Chinese Taipei Odds: 1.7 Thailand Bet now 1xBet
South Korea vs Paraguay prediction Friendly International 14 oct 2025, 07:00 South Korea vs Paraguay prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025 South Korea Odds: 1.66 Paraguay Bet now Melbet
Hong Kong vs Bangladesh prediction Asian Cup 14 oct 2025, 08:00 Hong Kong vs Bangladesh prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 14, 2025 Hong Kong Odds: 1.66 Bangladesh Recommended Mostbet
Malaysia vs Laos prediction Asian Cup 14 oct 2025, 09:00 Malaysia vs Laos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025 Malaysia Odds: 1.58 Laos Bet now Mostbet
Turkmenistan vs Sri Lanka prediction Asian Cup 14 oct 2025, 09:45 Turkmenistan vs Sri Lanka prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025 Turkmenistan Odds: 1.67 Sri Lanka Bet now Melbet
Somalia vs Mozambique prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 14 oct 2025, 12:00 Somalia vs Mozambique: Can Mozambique Keep Their World Cup Hopes Alive? Somalia Odds: 1.95 Mozambique Recommended Melbet
South Africa vs Rwanda prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 14 oct 2025, 12:00 South Africa vs Rwanda: Can South Africa Claim a Convincing Victory? South Africa Odds: 1.5 Rwanda Bet now Mostbet
Bhutan vs Lebanon prediction Asian Cup 14 oct 2025, 12:00 Bhutan vs Lebanon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025 Bhutan Odds: 1.72 Lebanon Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores