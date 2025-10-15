ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Transfer news Juventus struggles to agree contract terms with Yıldız as Chelsea monitor the situation and aim to sign the winger

Juventus struggles to agree contract terms with Yıldız as Chelsea monitor the situation and aim to sign the winger

The London club enters the race for the Turkish talent
Transfer news Today, 16:01
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Chelsea are determined to do everything possible to lure the 20-year-old Turkish winger away from Juventus.

Details: According to Tuttosport, negotiations between Juventus and Yıldız have stalled due to financial disagreements. The player currently earns around €1.5 million per year, while his camp is demanding at least €5 million. The gap between Juventus’ offer and the player’s expectations is estimated at around €500,000, which remains the main stumbling block to reaching an agreement.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri still believe a deal can be struck. The club president and sporting director have already met with the player’s representatives several times.

However, Chelsea are not prepared to wait. The Premier League side are readying an official offer as early as spring 2026.

