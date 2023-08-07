Bayern beat Monaco in a scoring match

In a friendly match, Munich's "Bayern" defeated "Monaco" from the French league. The match took place in Unterhaching, Germany, at the "Generali Sportpark" stadium and ended with a score of 4-2.

Takumi Minamino opened the scoring in the 29th minute. However, a few minutes later, Bayern's newcomer Conrad Laimer leveled the score. In the 42nd minute, Jamal Musiala put Bayern ahead. Towards the end of the first half, Serge Gnabry scored the third goal from a penalty kick. In the middle of the second half, Vissam Ben Yedder narrowed the score difference by scoring a penalty kick. Leroy Sane sealed the final score in the 68th minute.

Bayern Munich (Germany) - Monaco (Monaco) - 4:2 (3:1, 1:1)

Goals: 0:1 - 29 Minamino, 1:1 - 31 Laimer, 2:1 - 42 Musiala, 3:1 - 45, penalty Gnabry, 3:2 - 64, penalty Ben Yedder, 4:2 - 68 Sane.

Bayern: Ulreich, Mazraoui (Upamecano, 63), Pavard (de Ligt, 46), Kim Min Chze (Kratz, 63), Davis (Stanisic, 63), Goretzka (Pavlovic, 73), Laimer (Tikivich, 74), Coman (Ibrahimovic, 73), Musiala (Sane, 46), Gnabry (Gravenberch, 64), Teal (Vanner, 83).

Monaco: Ken, Anderson (Boadu, 82), Maripan, Matsima, Marakka, Kaio Enrique, Kamara (Mataso, 77), Fofana, Minamino (Folland, 69), Golovin (Ekele, 82), Ben Yedder (Acliush, 82).

Yellow cards: Kamara (57), Marakka (90).