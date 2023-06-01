"Барселона" is trying to oust its own youth talant

"Barcelona" is trying to get rid of forward Ansu Fati, but he refuses to leave, according to Diario Sport.

According to the source, the Catalan club wants to use the player in a deal to transfer Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves from "Wolverhampton." Fati's agent, Jorge Mendes, is also trying to persuade the player to change clubs, but without success.

In the current season, 20-year-old Fati has played 50 matches for "Barcelona" in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

