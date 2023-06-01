Marek Hamšík announced the end of his career

The 35-year-old Marek Hamšík announced the end of his professional career.

The star player's last club was Turkish Trabzonspor.

Last season, he played in 32 matches in all tournaments, in which he scored three goals and made one assists.

The player gained international fame while playing for Napoli and the Slovakian national team.

With the national team he played 136 games and scored 26 goals.