Barcelona's main left-back Balde will miss the Spanish Cup final

This Saturday, April 26th, the final match of the Spanish Cup between Barcelona and Real Madrid will take place. And in this match, Hansi Flick will not be able to count on one of his key players.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, the El Clasico final will be missed by the Catalans' left-back Alejandro Balde.

Balde has not yet recovered from a muscle injury he sustained in the match against Leganes (1-0).

It is expected that Gerard Martin will start against Real.

Reminder: It was announced yesterday that Real Madrid's top scorer Kylian Mbappe has managed to recover in time for the final.