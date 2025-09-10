RU RU ES ES FR FR
Barcelona could return to Camp Nou for clash against Real Sociedad

The return is near!
Football news Today, 12:54
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Barcelona's long-awaited comeback to the revamped Camp Nou could happen in the match against Real Sociedad.

Details: According to Sport, this fixture is currently seen as the most likely candidate for the team's first game at their iconic home after the major renovation works.

The match will also serve as a crucial test ahead of the Champions League home tie against PSG. Club officials and stadium specialists plan to run a full systems check to ensure the ground is ready to host top-level football once more.

It's worth noting that the Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad showdown is scheduled for September 28 at 21:00 Central European Time.

Earlier, it was reported that Barcelona's home fixture against Valencia will be played at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

