Arsenal vs West Ham: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 7 online in 2025/26
In the seventh round of the Premier League, Arsenal will host West Ham. Here’s all the key information on when and where to watch the match.
Arsenal vs West Ham: What you need to know about the match
Arsenal have made a solid start to the season. The Gunners have four wins, a draw against Man City, and a narrow 0-1 defeat to Liverpool. That gives them 13 points, placing them second in the table, just two points off the leaders. In their most recent outing, Arsenal defeated Olympiacos 2-0 in the second round of the UEFA Champions League.
West Ham, by contrast, have endured a poor start to the Premier League campaign. They lost their opening two games with a goal difference of 1-8, then bounced back with a win over Nottingham, but form has since dipped again. The Hammers have lost two of their last three fixtures and drawn the other. The slump has already led to a managerial change, with Nuno Espírito Santo replacing Graham Potter after his dismissal from Nottingham.
Arsenal vs West Ham: When and where is the match?
The Premier League clash between Arsenal and West Ham will take place on Saturday, October 4, kicking off at 16:00 CET.
Kickoff times in different countries around the world:
Los Angeles 06:00
New York 09:00
Panama 09:00
Toronto 09:00
Port of Spain 10:00
London 15:00
Yaoundé 19:00
Abuja 19:00
Cape Town 17:00
New Delhi 20:30
Sydney 00:00
Kiribati 02:00
Arsenal vs West Ham: Where to watch the match online?
Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.
Australia - Optus Sport
Cameroon - SuperSport
Canada - fuboTV Canada
Kenya - SuperSport
Nigeria - SuperSport
South Africa - SuperSport
Uganda - SuperSport
United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports
United States - NBC Sports
Other countries:
Algeria - beIN Sports
Angola - SuperSport
Anguilla - ESPN
Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN
Barbados - ESPN
Belize - Paramount+
Botswana - SuperSport
British Virgin Islands - ESPN
Cayman Islands - ESPN
China - Migu
Dominica - ESPN
Fiji - Digicel
Gambia - SuperSport
Ghana - SuperSport
Grenada - ESPN
India - JioStar
Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports
Jamaica - ESPN
Kiribati - Digicel
Lesotho - SuperSport
Liberia - SuperSport
Madagascar - SuperSport
Malawi - SuperSport
Marshall Islands - Digicel
Mauritius - SuperSport
Namibia - SuperSport
Nauru - Digicel
Palau - Digicel
Palestine - beIN SPORTS
Panama - ESPN
Rwanda - SuperSport
Saint Lucia - ESPN
Samoa - Digicel
Sierra Leone - SuperSport
Singapore - Star Hub
Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
South Sudan - beIN Sports
Sudan - beIN Sports
Tanzania - SuperSport
Tonga - Digicel
Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN
Tuvalu - Digicel
Zambia - SuperSport
Zimbabwe - SuperSport