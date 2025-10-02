RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Arsenal vs West Ham: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 7 online in 2025/26

Arsenal vs West Ham: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 7 online in 2025/26

Football news Today, 03:25
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Arsenal vs West Ham: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 7 online in 2025/26 Getty Images

In the seventh round of the Premier League, Arsenal will host West Ham. Here’s all the key information on when and where to watch the match.

Arsenal vs West Ham: What you need to know about the match

Arsenal have made a solid start to the season. The Gunners have four wins, a draw against Man City, and a narrow 0-1 defeat to Liverpool. That gives them 13 points, placing them second in the table, just two points off the leaders. In their most recent outing, Arsenal defeated Olympiacos 2-0 in the second round of the UEFA Champions League.

West Ham, by contrast, have endured a poor start to the Premier League campaign. They lost their opening two games with a goal difference of 1-8, then bounced back with a win over Nottingham, but form has since dipped again. The Hammers have lost two of their last three fixtures and drawn the other. The slump has already led to a managerial change, with Nuno Espírito Santo replacing Graham Potter after his dismissal from Nottingham.

Arsenal vs West Ham: When and where is the match?

The Premier League clash between Arsenal and West Ham will take place on Saturday, October 4, kicking off at 16:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 06:00

  • New York 09:00

  • Panama 09:00

  • Toronto 09:00

  • Port of Spain 10:00

  • London 15:00

  • Yaoundé 19:00

  • Abuja 19:00

  • Cape Town 17:00

  • New Delhi 20:30

  • Sydney 00:00

  • Kiribati 02:00

Arsenal vs West Ham: Where to watch the match online?

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport

  • Cameroon - SuperSport

  • Canada - fuboTV Canada

  • Kenya - SuperSport

  • Nigeria - SuperSport

  • South Africa - SuperSport

  • Uganda - SuperSport

  • United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • United States - NBC Sports

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports

  • Angola - SuperSport

  • Anguilla - ESPN

  • Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN

  • Barbados - ESPN

  • Belize - Paramount+

  • Botswana - SuperSport

  • British Virgin Islands - ESPN

  • Cayman Islands - ESPN

  • China - Migu

  • Dominica - ESPN

  • Fiji - Digicel

  • Gambia - SuperSport

  • Ghana - SuperSport

  • Grenada - ESPN

  • India - JioStar

  • Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • Jamaica - ESPN

  • Kiribati - Digicel

  • Lesotho - SuperSport

  • Liberia - SuperSport

  • Madagascar - SuperSport

  • Malawi - SuperSport

  • Marshall Islands - Digicel

  • Mauritius - SuperSport

  • Namibia - SuperSport

  • Nauru - Digicel

  • Palau - Digicel

  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS

  • Panama - ESPN

  • Rwanda - SuperSport

  • Saint Lucia - ESPN

  • Samoa - Digicel

  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport

  • Singapore - Star Hub

  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport

  • South Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Tanzania - SuperSport

  • Tonga - Digicel

  • Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN

  • Tuvalu - Digicel

  • Zambia - SuperSport

  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
West Ham West Ham Schedule West Ham News West Ham Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
Breaking! Arsenal extends contract with William Saliba Football news 30 sep 2025, 05:08 Breaking! Arsenal extends contract with William Saliba
William Saliba of Arsenal celebrates with fans after teammate Gabriel (not pictured) scored his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United Football news 29 sep 2025, 15:00 No transfers! William Saliba extends contract with Arsenal until 2030
The English Football Association accused of putting players' lives at risk over one decision... Football news 29 sep 2025, 13:38 The English Football Association accused of putting players' lives at risk over one decision...
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, gestures during the Premier League match Football news 29 sep 2025, 11:50 Creative approach. Mikel Arteta to invite Royal Air Force fighter pilots to improve communication with his players
Scandalous incident! Referee doesn't award penalty for Gabriel's handball in the box Football news 28 sep 2025, 13:49 Scandalous incident! Referee doesn't award penalty for Gabriel's handball in the box
Controversial decision. Referee awards penalty to Newcastle after VAR review Football news 28 sep 2025, 12:04 Controversial decision. Referee awards penalty to Newcastle after VAR review
Related Tournament News
BREAKING! Arne Slot reveals whether Alisson will face Chelsea Football news 30 sep 2025, 17:47 BREAKING! Arne Slot reveals whether Alisson will face Chelsea
Complete failure. Wirtz goes eight straight matches without a goal contribution for Liverpool Football news 30 sep 2025, 17:31 Complete failure. Wirtz goes eight straight matches without a goal contribution for Liverpool
A historic day. An intriguing new record set in the Premier League Football news 28 sep 2025, 16:27 A historic day. An intriguing new record set in the Premier League
"I'm not worried about losing my job": Manchester United maintains faith in Amorim Football news 28 sep 2025, 13:18 "I'm not worried about losing my job": Manchester United maintains faith in Amorim
Set to rival Liverpool. Manchester United ready to splash £65 million for Everton defender Branthwaite Football news 28 sep 2025, 10:57 Set to rival Liverpool. Manchester United ready to splash £65 million for Everton defender Branthwaite
Another record! Erling Haaland becomes the top Norwegian goal scorer in Premier League history Football news 28 sep 2025, 02:57 Another record! Erling Haaland becomes the top Norwegian goal scorer in Premier League history
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores