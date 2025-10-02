Arsenal vs West Ham: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 7 online in 2025/26

In the seventh round of the Premier League, Arsenal will host West Ham. Here’s all the key information on when and where to watch the match.

Arsenal vs West Ham: What you need to know about the match

Arsenal have made a solid start to the season. The Gunners have four wins, a draw against Man City, and a narrow 0-1 defeat to Liverpool. That gives them 13 points, placing them second in the table, just two points off the leaders. In their most recent outing, Arsenal defeated Olympiacos 2-0 in the second round of the UEFA Champions League.

West Ham, by contrast, have endured a poor start to the Premier League campaign. They lost their opening two games with a goal difference of 1-8, then bounced back with a win over Nottingham, but form has since dipped again. The Hammers have lost two of their last three fixtures and drawn the other. The slump has already led to a managerial change, with Nuno Espírito Santo replacing Graham Potter after his dismissal from Nottingham.

Arsenal vs West Ham: When and where is the match?

The Premier League clash between Arsenal and West Ham will take place on Saturday, October 4, kicking off at 16:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 06:00

New York 09:00

Panama 09:00

Toronto 09:00

Port of Spain 10:00

London 15:00

Yaoundé 19:00

Abuja 19:00

Cape Town 17:00

New Delhi 20:30

Sydney 00:00

Kiribati 02:00

Arsenal vs West Ham: Where to watch the match online?

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

United States - NBC Sports

Other countries: