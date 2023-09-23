Arsenal vs Tottenham: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Football news Today, 13:49
Photo: twitter.com/Arsenalnewschan / Author unknown
The North London derby is always of particular interest to fans. Last season, for the first time in many years, the "Gunners" finished the championship above the "Spurs" and won two victories in head-to-head matches. At the moment, Arsenal are lower, but Tottenham's advantage is only on additional indicators: the number of points for both teams is the same.
Dailysports has prepared information for you where you can see match of English Premier League: look for your country in the list below.
- Australia - Optus Sport
- Cameroon - SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Canada - fuboTV Canada
- Kenya - SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4
- New Zealand - Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
- Nigeria - SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
- South Africa - SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League
- Uganda - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- United Kingdom - BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
- United States - Peacock, SiriusXM FC
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
- Angola - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Anguilla - Csport.tv
- Antigua and Barbuda - Csport.tv
- Bahamas - Csport.tv
- Barbados - Csport.tv
- Belize - Paramount+
- Botswana - SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 4
- British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv
- Cayman Islands - Csport.tv
- China - Migu, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi
- Dominica - Csport.tv
- Fiji - Premier League TV, Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
- Gambia - SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Ghana - SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4
- Grenada - Csport.tv
- Hong Kong - 621 Now Premier League 1, 620 Now Premier League TV, 622 Now Premier League 2, Now E, Now Player
- India - Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1
- Ireland - Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
- Israel - Sport 4
- Jamaica - Csport.tv
- Kiribati - Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
- Lesotho - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Liberia - SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Madagascar - DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Malawi - DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Marshall Islands - Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ
- Mauritius - SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Namibia - DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Nauru - Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ
- Palau - Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ
- Palestine - beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Panama - Paramount+, Csport.tv
- Rwanda - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4
- Saint Lucia - Csport.tv
- Samoa - Sky Sport 1 NZ, Premier League TV, Sky Sport NOW
- Sierra Leone - DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 4
- Singapore - StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
- Solomon Islands - Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
- South Sudan - beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
- Sudan - beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, SuperSport MaXimo 2, TOD, SuperSport OTT 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Tanzania - SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4
- Tonga - Sky Sport NOW, Premier League TV, Sky Sport 1 NZ
- Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
- Tuvalu - Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
- Zambia - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 4
- Zimbabwe - DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA
