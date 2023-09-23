RU RU NG NG
Main News "I understand his frustration". Arteta commented on Ramsdale's transfer to Arsenal's reserves

Football news Today, 08:50
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta told a press conference that he understands his team's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who lost his place in the starting line-up last week.

"I suffer and worry for every player who doesn't play. But it's competition. It's also my job to make the best decisions for the team.

I understand [Ramsdale's] frustration. It's very hard on every player. It's the same with the rest of the players. Aaron has exceptional character. He has charisma and aura, we all know that," the coach said.

Arteta was also asked if Ramsdale will play in the weekend derby against Tottenham, but coach said he has not yet decided on the line-up for the game.

As a reminder, Aaron Ramsdale has played 52 consecutive matches in the main squad Arsenal. This summer, the club signed David Raya, who last weekend for the first time appeared in the starting lineup of the "Gunners" in the match of the English Premier League and saved a place in the game against PSV in the UEFA Champions League.

After five rounds, Arsenal are fourth in the English Premier League, six points behind leader Man City. On Sunday, the Gunners will play Tottenham in the sixth round of the EPL.

