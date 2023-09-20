RU RU NG NG
Arsenal returned to the Champions League after a six-year absence and crushed PSV

Arsenal returned to the Champions League after a six-year absence and crushed PSV

Football news Today, 16:59
Steven Perez
Photo: https://twitter.com/Arsenal

Arsenal played the first leg of the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-2017 season. At the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners hosted PSV in the first round of Group B.

Already in the eighth minute, Bukayo Saka put Arsenal ahead. The hosts continued to press and wanted to score more. On the 20th minute, it worked. Leonardo Trossard doubled Arsenal's lead. After 18 minutes, Gabriel Jesus brought the score to a rout. The teams went into the break with a score of 3:0 in favor of the home team.

In the second half, Arsenal did not go forward like that and reduced the pressure. Certain moments began to appear in PSV, which they could not bring to a result. Arsenal scored the fourth goal with the first shot in the goal area in the second half, Ødegaard scored.

Arsenal returned to the Champions League with a 4-0 thrashing of PSV.

Champions League. First round. Group B

"Arsenal" — "PSV" — 4:0
Goals: 1:0 — 8 Bukayo Saka, 2:0 — Trossard, 3:0 — 38 Jesus, 4:0 — 70 Ødegaard

