Arsenal may sell striker to Besiktas, which he bought for 80 million euros

Turkish club Istanbul's "Besiktas" has shown interest in London's "Arsenal" and Ivory Coast national team striker Nicolas Pepe, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Turkish club may acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. The clubs will soon discuss the details of the potential transfer. The forward is willing to change clubs as he is not in the plans of Arsenal's head coach, Mikel Arteta.

Pepe, 28 years old, has been playing for Arsenal since the summer of 2019. He joined the English club from Lille for a transfer fee of 80 million euros, making it the most expensive deal in Arsenal's history. In total, the forward has played 112 matches for the London club in all competitions, scoring 27 goals and providing 21 assists. He won the FA Cup with Arsenal in the 2019/2020 season. Last season, Pepe played for Nice on loan, featuring in 28 matches, scoring eight goals, and providing one assist. His contract with Arsenal is valid until the summer of 2024.

Pepe has been playing for the Ivory Coast national team since 2016. He has represented the Ivorian side in 33 matches, scoring 10 goals, providing two assists, and receiving one yellow card.